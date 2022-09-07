Read full article on original website
Southern Rhode Island schools mark the start of a new year
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Hugs, high-fives and smiles could be found in abundance on the first day of school for children in Narragansett. The dreary weather didn’t bother the youngsters who hopped off their buses and made the short walk into Narragansett Elementary School Tuesday to begin a new school year.
Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 9, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes never responsible Nellie, Ed for life, and rockin' the U.S. Open. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School
Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
Meet Elvy, a Labrador retriever and the newest member of Brown’s Department of Public Safety
The addition of Elvy, a service dog who came to the University via Puppies Behind Bars, will help to strengthen relationships between public safety personnel and Brown students, faculty, staff and neighbors. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Brown community members strolling across the College Green and attending athletic events during...
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
Massive brawl between high schools breaks out at New Bedford’s Walsh Field
Last night at approximately 8:00pm all available New Bedford Police Department units were called to respond to a reported brawl between hundreds of people at New Bedford High School’s Walsh Field. The game between the New Bedford Whalers and Taunton Tigers was in the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7.
New dedicated headache and migraine treatment center to open in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "Migraine is very common, affecting 18% of women and about 6% of men," said Dr. Roderick Spears, chief of headache at Brown Neurology. Spears will be the endowed chair of migraine at a new dedicated center, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. "The goal...
‘Warm and funny’: Providence man describes working with King Charles III
Before he became King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative, with a goal to create a global partnership between government and the private sector, focused on a sustainable future.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Local charity event raises money for cancer research
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday. Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
DEM reminds Rhode Islanders to report suspected spotted lanternfly sightings
With the population expected to grow, the DEM is urging residents to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly.
