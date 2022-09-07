ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Southern Rhode Island schools mark the start of a new year

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Hugs, high-fives and smiles could be found in abundance on the first day of school for children in Narragansett. The dreary weather didn’t bother the youngsters who hopped off their buses and made the short walk into Narragansett Elementary School Tuesday to begin a new school year.
Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 9, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes never responsible Nellie, Ed for life, and rockin' the U.S. Open. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School

Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies

(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
Local charity event raises money for cancer research

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday.  Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island.  Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
