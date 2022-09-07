----- As the hearing begins, the Judge discusses representation. Chairman Deriso chose to represent himself. Representation on behalf of Trae Sims, the resident who filed for the recall of the chairman, says that Deriso should be recalled for three reasons that violated the city charter: willfully removing a picture from the Cordele Police Department, removing Sims from a commission meeting and the slander of another commissioner at a commission meeting.

