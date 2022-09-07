Read full article on original website
Hearing held to determine legality of petition to recall Cordele Chairman Deriso
----- As the hearing begins, the Judge discusses representation. Chairman Deriso chose to represent himself. Representation on behalf of Trae Sims, the resident who filed for the recall of the chairman, says that Deriso should be recalled for three reasons that violated the city charter: willfully removing a picture from the Cordele Police Department, removing Sims from a commission meeting and the slander of another commissioner at a commission meeting.
4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases
Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide
The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
Texas inmate facing internet crimes against children charges in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit would like to remind parents about the dangers posed to children on the internet. LCSO says that an investigation was initiated in July after parents of a 12-year-old Lee County child intercepted cellular phone communication between their child and an unknown perpetrator the child met through social media.
Team Nigel increases reward fund for Nigel Brown case
The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) that shot 9-year-old Nigel Brown has increased again. Team Nigel received a generous donation from Boxed with Love Resource Center and Birch Foundation. The $871 donation has raised the fund to near $18,561. If you have any information on...
$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
Traffic blocked on Highway 280 due to accident
Traffic is blocked at Highway 280 and District Line Road, in Sumter County, due to an accident. First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. The Sumter County Sheriff's office asks that the area is avoided if at all possible. This is a developing story; stay connected...
Fridays on the Flint rescheduled due to weather
Fridays on the Flint, scheduled for September 9 in Downtown Albany, will be postponed until September 16th. Due to forecasted inclement weather, Fridays on the Flint originally scheduled for Friday, September 9, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Veterans Park Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for Friday, September 16, 6-9 p.m.
