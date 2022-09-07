Read full article on original website
Ford Dealers Ranked Below Average In Canada Customer Service Study
Ford dealers have produced some mixed results in recent J.D. Power studies, ranking above the industry average in the 2022 Mexico Customer Service Index-Long-Term (CSI-LT) Study and the Canadian 2021 Customer Service Study, though below average in the 2022 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers also ranked below average in the 2022 CSI Study, too. FoMoCo is currently working to improve the customer experience at dealerships in terms of service, but in the meantime, both Lincoln and Ford dealers have once again ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2022 Canada Customer Service Index – Long-Term (CSI-LT) Study.
Growing New Car Inventory May Hasten Path to Connected Economy
Bit by bit, chip by chip, the connected economy — the one on wheels — comes into view. But first, newer cars need to get out on the road. Recent stats stemming from the automotive industry hint that the high-tech vehicles of today and tomorrow are, well, more available than they’ve been in recent months, which in turn means that the connected car could continue to make inroads in the United States and elsewhere.
Ford JobShare Connect Tool Helps Employees Match Up
Over the past couple of years, the manner in which people complete their work has changed dramatically, with more and more people opting to work from home, largely thanks to the pandemic. Combined with things like childcare concerns, caring for elderly family members, or looking for extracurricular activities that don’t involve mundane job tasks, it’s easy to see why people are looking to split the load – quite literally – via job sharing. Now, the new Ford JobShare tool aims to make it easier to find the perfect match for people looking to do just that.
Ford EV Partner Electrify America Debuts New Charger Naming Scheme
Ford has teamed up with a number of third-party charging networks over the past couple of years, giving Ford Mustang Mach-E owners 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging at Electrify America stations starting in 2020, an offer it also extended to those that purchase a Ford F-150 Lightning recently. That same company continues to expand rapidly across the U.S. as well, adding chargers and charging stations en masse while also pledging to improve the quality of its charging experience, too. Now, Electrify America has announced a new charger-naming scheme that Ford EV owners will want to be aware of, too.
Ford Patent Filed For Center Console Airbag System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a center console airbag system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 15th, 2021, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433848. The Ford Authority Take. Over the past several months, Ford has filed a number of...
2020 Ford Edge Among Safest, Most Reliable Used Three Year Old Cars
The Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports over the past few months, being named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. Now, the 2020 Ford Edge has earned yet another accolade from Consumer Reports, which just named it one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market.
Apple iPhone 14 Debuts Crash Detection Already Standard In Ford Lineup
Ford has long championed innovative safety features ahead of other automakers, even patenting some pretty wild ideas like an in-vehicle automated triage nurse system that’s a more advanced version of Ford’s existing 911 Assist system, which can automatically call for help if a vehicle is involved in an accident. However, the debut of the all-new Apple iPhone 14 yesterday also introduced a very similar feature to that phone lineup dubbed Crash Detection, which is quite similar to FoMoCo’s 911 Assist, which has been available in The Blue Oval’s lineup for years now.
Trademark Filings In Europe Suggest Ford NFTs Will Be Global Affair
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark a number of logos in Europe that indicate a variety of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are on the way, Ford Authority has learned. Filed under various serial numbers, these applications contain the goods and services description of “Downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and video featuring automobiles, SUVs, trucks and vans authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring automobiles, SUVs, trucks and vans, land vehicle parts and accessories, and clothing for use in online virtual worlds, promoting the digital artwork of others by means of providing online portfolios via a website; online retail store services featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles.”
Ford Bronco Sport Owners Still Highly Satisfied With Sync 3
Following its launch for the 2021 model year, the Ford Bronco Sport continues to earn accolades from a number of sources, ranking third in its segment in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, scoring as the highest-ranked small SUV in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. APEAL Study, being named one of the best SUVs on the market for under $30,000 by Consumer Reports, and landing in third-place in its segment in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. Now, the 2022 version of that latter study has been released, and it seems as if owners are still quite satisfied with the Sync 3 system present in the Ford Bronco Sport.
Ford E-Transit Custom Details Revealed, Production Starts Next Year
The Ford E-Transit Custom was revealed back in May as one of seven new all-electric vehicles set to launch in Europe by 2024, including multiple Transit EV vans. At that time, Ford didn’t provide too many details about the E-Transit Custom, however, which is customary for new vehicle debuts. Now that we’re inching closer to the actual launch of the Ford E-Transit Custom, The Blue Oval has revealed more details about the new all-electric van, including the all-important scheduled start of production.
Ford Bronco Tube Door Installation Looks Pretty Simple: Video
Tube doors are a must for any Ford Bronco owner who wants to experience the open air while driving and still maintain structural integrity and safety of their SUV. Fortunately, there are tube door kits available directly from The Blue Oval as an optional extra. The tube door kits can be installed by a dealer if the vehicle owner prefers, but the good news is that the doors are relatively easy to install for those interested in taking matters into their own hands, as Stage 3 Motorsports demonstrates in a video.
Most Expensive State to Own a Car, Maybe
A recent analysis reveals that Utah is the state where owning a car will be the most expensive.
3 Online Dealership Listing Red Flags to Watch Out For
Find out our three red flags to watch out for with online dealership vehicle listings. From a former dealer inventory manager. The post 3 Online Dealership Listing Red Flags to Watch Out For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Pickup Sales Grew Slightly During Second Quarter 2022
RANGER -52.64% 16,201 34,205 -42.03% 33,840 58,371. F-SERIES +0.26% 158,644 158,235 -17.32% 299,345 362,032. TOTAL +0.99% 194,353 192,440 -11.53% 371,938 420,403. Cumulative deliveries of Ford pickups in the United States increased nearly one percent to 194,353 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 19,508 units of the Ford Maverick, and. 16,201...
Ford Dealers To Get More Details About New Business Model Next Week
Earlier this year, Ford revealed its plans to split into two distinct entities – Model e, which will focus on EVs, and Ford Blue, which will handle the ICE side of things. As part of this process, Ford dealers will also be asked to specialize in one or the other as soon as next year. Part of this plan initially involved setting fixed prices for vehicles – a move that Ford dealers are wary of and have protested – while also being required to meet high standards to sell EVs. Ford CEO Jim Farley admits these changes are a bit of a stress test for dealers, but it seems as if more details regarding this monumental shift are coming next week, according to Reuters.
BMW Remains a Favorite Among the Luxury Segment With a Close Rival
Read here to find out which luxury brands are close on the heels of the top brand according to sales - BMW. BMW remains a favorite, but what other brands are doing well this year? The post BMW Remains a Favorite Among the Luxury Segment With a Close Rival appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 6 best whole house and portable generators for 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A power generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major headaches. Keeping a generator or portable power station ready to go can turn a night that may have been a genuine emergency into just a mild inconvenience. Outside of emergency use, they can also be used for camping, tailgating, and more. Generators and power stations can come in a wide range of prices with an even wider range of features, so we've compiled this list featuring a few of the best we could find according to user ratings and reviews. Check out our selection of the top power generators for 2022 below.
Ford Super Duty ‘Death Wobble’ Plaintiffs Given Deadline For Class Action
Ford Super Duty owners have complained about a problem commonly known as “death wobble” for years now, or what is typically a violent shaking or wobbling that occurs while driving, generally at speeds above 50 miles-per-hour. The problem reportedly stems from defective suspension components, and spurred a lawsuit that was partially dismissed roughly one year ago because more than one plaintiff who had their truck repaired has not experienced this issue since the repairs were completed. Various other claims were also dismissed because they were filed by owners whose trucks were no longer under warranty when they were brought to the dealer for repairs. Now, a judge has given plaintiffs in the case a deadline to officially request class action, according to Action 9 News.
