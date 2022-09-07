The Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports over the past few months, being named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. Now, the 2020 Ford Edge has earned yet another accolade from Consumer Reports, which just named it one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO