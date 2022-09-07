Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Columbus, Ohio is a historic destination that has much to offer. From garden attractions to museums, zoos and more, you can do it all when you visit this famous old city. Love a good outdoor adventure? They’ve got a million. Looking for an educational, informative trip? Columbus is all that and more. From incredible food to an experience that is incomparable, you will love everything about this lively city.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO