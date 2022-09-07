SWFL teens help prepare service dogs for duty

Dozens of service dogs are getting ready to help local veterans and others in need, thanks in-part to some Southwest Florida high schoolers.

This Summer, Golden Paws Assistance Dogs held their first volunteer program for teens. The Naples-based nonprofit gave local students a chance to contribute to the community, develop new skills, and explore the exciting yet complicated world of service dog training.

Ten teens ages 16-18 got to work with Golden Paws staff and volunteer handlers at their state of the art facility.

In addition to training assistance dogs for local veterans, Golden Paws works with a growing list of community partners. The organization promotes independence for wounded veterans and children with life-changing disabilities.

Golden Paws dogs are placed at no cost to those they serve.

