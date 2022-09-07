ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
KSAT 12

“It’s destroying me”: Storm after storm, climate change increases strain on Texans’ mental health

For the latest coverage on how extreme weather events are affecting Texans, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. This story includes discussion of mental illness, trauma and natural disasters. For disaster mental health support, call or text 1-800-985-5990. You can also call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis.
