WTGS
Community says 'goodbye' to fallen Savannah Police officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Saturday was a somber day in Savannah, as family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers said their goodbyes to Officer Reginald Brannan. His funeral was held this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Dozens of law enforcement officers from Savannah, Brunswick, Garden City, and...
WTGS
Benedictine Military School holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Benedictine Military School cadets gathered Friday morning for the school's annual remembrance ceremony of 9/11 in advance of Sept. 11 on Sunday. On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
WTGS
Chatham County approves resolution to find solutions on gun violence
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Commissioners voted on a resolution to support efforts related to gun violence Friday. Chairman Chester Ellis said he's getting involved to find effective solutions to curb gun violence. The National Association of Counties (NACo) has a program called "Greenlight," which brings awareness to gun violence in specific counties.
WTGS
Beaufort County opens state's first countywide full-service autopsy suite
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County leaders unveiled a new full-service autopsy suite Thursday morning at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. David Ott, the county's coroner, said Beaufort is the first county in the state to have both an autopsy suite and a forensic pathologist on staff.
WTGS
Savannah Police Dept. announces additional roll call in the streets locations, dates
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the Savannah Police Department brought back roll call in the streets to Felwood Park on Tuesday, they've announced some additional dates and locations for the event. The roll call in the streets initiative was designed for Savannah residents to be able to witness a...
WTGS
Stretch of Long County roadway renamed for fallen deputy
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A stretch of Highway 57 in Long County has been named after a fallen Long County deputy, Sheldon Whiteman. A road sign bearing Whiteman's name was unveiled Thursday morning, honoring the deputy who died in a vehicle accident in January 2020 while assisting Ludowici Police in pursuing a suspect.
WTGS
United Way Shop & Dine campaign is a 'win-win' for businesses, community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 20 Savannah-area local businesses are participating in United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual three-day Shop & Dine campaign. J. Parker LTD is one of the participating businesses, and Dale Parker, the store owner, said that the fundraiser is a small way to thank the community.
WTGS
Savannah SCORE set to host 5th annual BizPitch event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah organization that mentors small businesses and start-ups is hosting its 5th annual BizPitch event. Savannah SCORE puts on the event to allow local entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of business experts. SCORE mentor Ned Duffy said the experience provides them...
WTGS
Fire on Hilton Head Island leaves 1 dead and another seriously injured
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A fire at a Hilton Head Island house in Palmetto Dunes early Friday morning left one occupant dead and another seriously injured. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1 Dinghy Lane on Friday at 3:06 a.m.
WTGS
Chatham County man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to four armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after admitting to four armed robberies of convenience stores in 2021. Jacob Bragg, 20, of Savannah, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
WTGS
Tybee Island police make arrest in connection to Labor Day arson
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) arrested a man on Thursday for intentionally setting fire to a bar on Labor Day. Police arrested Jacob Parrott for arson in the first degree after the Tybee Island Fire Department (TIFD) responded to a fire at the Sand Bar, 1512 Butler Ave., on Labor Day. According to officials, TIFD responded to the fire at 12:45 a.m. on Monday and brought in an arson investigator.
WTGS
City of Savannah continues discussion on potential impact fee for incoming developers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah City Council is continuing its discussion of potentially adopting an impact fee for developers looking to build within the city. City officials have talked for a while about charging developers to build within the city. Officials said new buildings and developments are being...
WTGS
Race for Georgia's 1st Congressional District heats up as November midterms approach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The race to represent Georgia's 1st Congressional District encompassing Savannah and the entire coastal region is heating up with Republican incumbent Buddy Carter on one side and Democrat Wade Herring on the other. Both candidates believe the country's inflation is an issue. Buddy Carter said...
WTGS
Hilton Head Island town council sets deadline for workforce housing plan
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders held a mid-year strategic planning session Thursday afternoon to go over the council’s accomplishments and goals. The conversation focused on workforce housing, and City Manager Marc Orlando presented plans for future community assessments. Council members expressed frustration about...
WTGS
Tybee City Council discusses regulating golf carts on the island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island City Council discussed a potential ordinance that would regulate motorized carts on the island on Thursday. Mayor Shirley Sessions said golf carts are a big part of visiting Tybee, but some residents are getting tired of the congestion they are causing on the island.
WTGS
Sheriffs: Beaufort County man arrested for shooting into a vehicle
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at a woman early Friday morning. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to 147 Shanklin Rd. in Burton where they learned a man had fired at two women in a vehicle. Deputies said...
