TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) arrested a man on Thursday for intentionally setting fire to a bar on Labor Day. Police arrested Jacob Parrott for arson in the first degree after the Tybee Island Fire Department (TIFD) responded to a fire at the Sand Bar, 1512 Butler Ave., on Labor Day. According to officials, TIFD responded to the fire at 12:45 a.m. on Monday and brought in an arson investigator.

TYBEE ISLAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO