ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Community says 'goodbye' to fallen Savannah Police officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Saturday was a somber day in Savannah, as family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers said their goodbyes to Officer Reginald Brannan. His funeral was held this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Dozens of law enforcement officers from Savannah, Brunswick, Garden City, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Benedictine Military School holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Benedictine Military School cadets gathered Friday morning for the school's annual remembrance ceremony of 9/11 in advance of Sept. 11 on Sunday. On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County approves resolution to find solutions on gun violence

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Commissioners voted on a resolution to support efforts related to gun violence Friday. Chairman Chester Ellis said he's getting involved to find effective solutions to curb gun violence. The National Association of Counties (NACo) has a program called "Greenlight," which brings awareness to gun violence in specific counties.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
County
Chatham County, GA
WTGS

Stretch of Long County roadway renamed for fallen deputy

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A stretch of Highway 57 in Long County has been named after a fallen Long County deputy, Sheldon Whiteman. A road sign bearing Whiteman's name was unveiled Thursday morning, honoring the deputy who died in a vehicle accident in January 2020 while assisting Ludowici Police in pursuing a suspect.
LONG COUNTY, GA
WTGS

United Way Shop & Dine campaign is a 'win-win' for businesses, community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 20 Savannah-area local businesses are participating in United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual three-day Shop & Dine campaign. J. Parker LTD is one of the participating businesses, and Dale Parker, the store owner, said that the fundraiser is a small way to thank the community.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah SCORE set to host 5th annual BizPitch event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah organization that mentors small businesses and start-ups is hosting its 5th annual BizPitch event. Savannah SCORE puts on the event to allow local entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of business experts. SCORE mentor Ned Duffy said the experience provides them...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#War#Community Service#Fight The War Within#The 175th Ranger Regiment
WTGS

Tybee Island police make arrest in connection to Labor Day arson

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) arrested a man on Thursday for intentionally setting fire to a bar on Labor Day. Police arrested Jacob Parrott for arson in the first degree after the Tybee Island Fire Department (TIFD) responded to a fire at the Sand Bar, 1512 Butler Ave., on Labor Day. According to officials, TIFD responded to the fire at 12:45 a.m. on Monday and brought in an arson investigator.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
WTGS

Hilton Head Island town council sets deadline for workforce housing plan

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders held a mid-year strategic planning session Thursday afternoon to go over the council’s accomplishments and goals. The conversation focused on workforce housing, and City Manager Marc Orlando presented plans for future community assessments. Council members expressed frustration about...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Tybee City Council discusses regulating golf carts on the island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island City Council discussed a potential ordinance that would regulate motorized carts on the island on Thursday. Mayor Shirley Sessions said golf carts are a big part of visiting Tybee, but some residents are getting tired of the congestion they are causing on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy