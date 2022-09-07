ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: Will Levis Speaks to the Media on Tuesday Ahead of Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4camzV_0hklLuBk00

Following practice on Tuesday, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media as he prepares to lead the Wildcats down to The Swamp to take on the No. 12 Florida Gators.

Levis is coming off of a 303-yard, three-touchdown performance against Miami (OH) to begin his senior season in Lexington. Despite the numbers looking great in the boxscore, the QB wasn't too impressed.

“I’ve never felt so disappointed in a 300-yard touchdown performance in my life," Levis said post-game on Saturday. "I feel like from a decision-making standpoint it was really good but there were some accuracy issues here and there. Coach brought me over at halftime and kind of just told me to make plays and to trust your weapons and let it go and once he said it to me, it helped me settle down a little bit, but the interception was completely on me. He was wide open, and I just missed him.”

The full media scrum from Tuesday can be seen above:

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 1

Related
Wildcats Today

Staff Predictions: No. 20 Kentucky-No. 12 Florida

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

After one half of football, Kentucky is down 16-13 to the Florida Gators. it's been a grimy affair, one that has left the Wildcats hanging out to dry on multiple occasions. Here are some halftime thoughts after 30 minutes in the books:  Kentucky's offensive line is no match for Florida  ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 26, Florida 16

After an up-and-down affair, the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats vanquished the No. 12 Florida Gators 26-16 to move to 2-0 on the young season.  Here are some important game notes from the Wildcats' win:  With the victory tonight, UK has defeated Florida in consecutive seasons for the first time ...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield

Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Recruiting#Media Scrum#American Football#College Football#Sports Illustrated
Wildcats Today

Live Updates: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

Kentucky and Florida are set to square off in what is the biggest SEC matchup of the season thus far. The 20th-ranked Wildcats closed as 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the No. 12 Gators. Wildcats Today will have live updates from a sold-out Swamp at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium available in ...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
KENTUCKY STATE
beef2live.com

Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday)

Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday) The largest string sold on Thursday at Bluegrass (Stanford) was 82 heifers (623#) at $189.20. The second largest string was 79 heifers (661#) at $186.40. The average price paid on Thursday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Stanford)...
STANFORD, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
234
Followers
142
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy