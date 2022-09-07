GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Show ready for former ECU baseball player Alec Burleson who made his Major League debut this afternoon for the St. Louis Cardinals. He walked in his first at-bat and came in on a home run by Yadier Molina for his first pro run. He will have to wait for hit number one. Alec’s dad was on hand to see it.

