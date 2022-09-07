Read full article on original website
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off their tough loss to North Carolina state last week hoping to put the past in the past with a big week in week two. ECU (1-1) rolled to victory 39-21 over Old Dominion (1-1) with a big second half. Here is how it went down.
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Pro dream close to reality for semi-pro Greenville United soccer organization
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville United is a semi-pro soccer organization in the process of putting Greenville on the pro soccer map. A love of the game, and a mission to grow the sport in the east, has Greenville United on the verge of taking a step up in the ranks.
ECU knows it needs to play its best game against ODU to come out with victory
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion on Saturday at 6 PM. They activated updated heat management protocols meaning you may bring two 20-ounce unopened water bottles, they will have more EMS at the stadium, cooling fans, and increased water at the stadium. Please prepare for the heat before gametime. As for kickoff, the Pirates are hoping to bounce back from their tough loss to N.C. state week one.
ECU Alumni Association is ready to walk the plank
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion Saturday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are looking to redeem themselves after last week’s game. Some folks go for the what’s happening on the field, but Pirate Nation knows well that there is a whole other party happening out in the lots before hand.
Former ECU baseball star Burleson makes MLB debut with St. Louis Cardinals, scores run
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Show ready for former ECU baseball player Alec Burleson who made his Major League debut this afternoon for the St. Louis Cardinals. He walked in his first at-bat and came in on a home run by Yadier Molina for his first pro run. He will have to wait for hit number one. Alec’s dad was on hand to see it.
Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
Jacksonville community joins together to honor and remember lost lives during 9/11 attacks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many organizations across the east are holding memorial services for the anniversary of the attacks on 9-11. It’s been 21 years since the towers fell and members of the Jacksonville community honored the lives lost during Friday morning’s memorial of the attacks on 9-11.
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
ECU International students and staff vocalize thoughts on Queen Elizabeth’s death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Monarch’s death is not only breaking hearts internationally but is also making an impact in Greenville. WITN spoke with international students and staff at ECU about how Queen Elizabeth’s death is affecting them. “It hasn’t really set in yet. It doesn’t feel real...
Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday
EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
Ayden Collard Festival returns
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous rip currents through the weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The track of Hurricane Earl has many in Eastern N.C. breathing a sigh of relief (it’s always nice to see a hurricane not heading towards us). However, despite the track well offshore, the storm will produce big swells and dangerous rip currents. A high threat of dangerous rip currents will be present across all area beaches from Friday through the weekend into early next week.
neusenews.com
Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County
Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
UPDATE: Tar River Rescue was a success
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 pounds of trash was collected along the Tar River. Forty volunteers worked Saturday morning along the river between Bethlehem Raod and Peachtree Street. The clean-up was part of the Tar River Rescue event, but couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, sponsors, or Rocky...
Tunnel to Towers Pays off the mortgage for fallen Jones County Sheriff in observance of the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK (WITN) -In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages for 21 fallen first responder families, including on the home of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says, “On August...
