Greenville, NC

WITN

ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off their tough loss to North Carolina state last week hoping to put the past in the past with a big week in week two. ECU (1-1) rolled to victory 39-21 over Old Dominion (1-1) with a big second half. Here is how it went down.
WITN

Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
Sports
WITN

ECU knows it needs to play its best game against ODU to come out with victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion on Saturday at 6 PM. They activated updated heat management protocols meaning you may bring two 20-ounce unopened water bottles, they will have more EMS at the stadium, cooling fans, and increased water at the stadium. Please prepare for the heat before gametime. As for kickoff, the Pirates are hoping to bounce back from their tough loss to N.C. state week one.
WITN

ECU Alumni Association is ready to walk the plank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion Saturday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are looking to redeem themselves after last week’s game. Some folks go for the what’s happening on the field, but Pirate Nation knows well that there is a whole other party happening out in the lots before hand.
WITN

Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
WITN

ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WITN

Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday

EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WITN

WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WITN

Ayden Collard Festival returns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
WITN

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous rip currents through the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The track of Hurricane Earl has many in Eastern N.C. breathing a sigh of relief (it’s always nice to see a hurricane not heading towards us). However, despite the track well offshore, the storm will produce big swells and dangerous rip currents. A high threat of dangerous rip currents will be present across all area beaches from Friday through the weekend into early next week.
neusenews.com

Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County

Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
WITN

UPDATE: Tar River Rescue was a success

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 pounds of trash was collected along the Tar River. Forty volunteers worked Saturday morning along the river between Bethlehem Raod and Peachtree Street. The clean-up was part of the Tar River Rescue event, but couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, sponsors, or Rocky...
