WTGS
Community says 'goodbye' to fallen Savannah Police officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Saturday was a somber day in Savannah, as family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers said their goodbyes to Officer Reginald Brannan. His funeral was held this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Dozens of law enforcement officers from Savannah, Brunswick, Garden City, and...
WTGS
Savannah Police Dept. announces additional roll call in the streets locations, dates
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the Savannah Police Department brought back roll call in the streets to Felwood Park on Tuesday, they've announced some additional dates and locations for the event. The roll call in the streets initiative was designed for Savannah residents to be able to witness a...
WTGS
City honors first responders, 9/11 victims with Pooler Patriot Day
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Pooler Patriot Day on Saturday to honor first responders, veterans, and active military. There was live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks, and more. Courtney Rawlins, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said she was so...
WTGS
Statesboro Fire and Police to host 9/11 memorial service
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Fire and Police Departments will host a memorial service on Sunday to honor and remember those who died on September 11, 2001. According to a release, the service will be hosted in front of the headquarters of both departments at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
WTGS
Chatham County expands small business grant for all municipalities in the county
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — In their Board of Commissioners meeting Friday, Chatham County okayed the expansion of the small business grant program to include all municipalities within the county. Chairman Chester Ellis said they have funds to continue to support small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.
WTGS
Stretch of Long County roadway renamed for fallen deputy
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A stretch of Highway 57 in Long County has been named after a fallen Long County deputy, Sheldon Whiteman. A road sign bearing Whiteman's name was unveiled Thursday morning, honoring the deputy who died in a vehicle accident in January 2020 while assisting Ludowici Police in pursuing a suspect.
WTGS
Hyundai partners with Memorial Health Children's Hospital for car seat safety campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Hyundai Motors gifted Memorial Health Children’s Hospital $25,000 on Friday to support SafeKids Savannah, the hospital's ongoing car seat safety initiative. Hospital officials said that the money will go to their car seat inspection and education programs to help protect the area’s youngest passengers...
WTGS
Sheriffs: Beaufort County man arrested for shooting into a vehicle
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at a woman early Friday morning. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to 147 Shanklin Rd. in Burton where they learned a man had fired at two women in a vehicle. Deputies said...
WTGS
Nonprofit launches national gun violence 24/7 hotline
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Leaders of the National Racial Justice Network met Thursday in Savannah to introduce their new national gun violence hotline. They said they hope this will be a tool that people use to share their knowledge of any gun misuse or violence. Dr. Candace Brewer, the...
WTGS
Fire on Hilton Head Island leaves 1 dead and another seriously injured
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A fire at a Hilton Head Island house in Palmetto Dunes early Friday morning left one occupant dead and another seriously injured. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1 Dinghy Lane on Friday at 3:06 a.m.
WTGS
Benedictine Military School holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Benedictine Military School cadets gathered Friday morning for the school's annual remembrance ceremony of 9/11 in advance of Sept. 11 on Sunday. On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
WTGS
Tybee City Council discusses regulating golf carts on the island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island City Council discussed a potential ordinance that would regulate motorized carts on the island on Thursday. Mayor Shirley Sessions said golf carts are a big part of visiting Tybee, but some residents are getting tired of the congestion they are causing on the island.
WTGS
United Way Shop & Dine campaign is a 'win-win' for businesses, community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 20 Savannah-area local businesses are participating in United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual three-day Shop & Dine campaign. J. Parker LTD is one of the participating businesses, and Dale Parker, the store owner, said that the fundraiser is a small way to thank the community.
WTGS
Beaufort County opens state's first countywide full-service autopsy suite
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County leaders unveiled a new full-service autopsy suite Thursday morning at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. David Ott, the county's coroner, said Beaufort is the first county in the state to have both an autopsy suite and a forensic pathologist on staff.
WTGS
Funeral arrangements made for Officer Reginald Brannan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced they have finalized funeral arrangements for Officer Reginald Brannan, who died in an off-duty traffic collision. Public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 310 Alice St. The funeral service...
WTGS
Colleton County K9 deputy helps find missing woman
Deputy Benji Polston and his K9 Blue tracked a missing woman last weekend. With the help of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office deputies and K9 units, a family member could return the woman home safely. Great job, everyone!
WTGS
Chatham County approves resolution to find solutions on gun violence
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Commissioners voted on a resolution to support efforts related to gun violence Friday. Chairman Chester Ellis said he's getting involved to find effective solutions to curb gun violence. The National Association of Counties (NACo) has a program called "Greenlight," which brings awareness to gun violence in specific counties.
WTGS
Garden City makes history welcoming first Black mayor
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — City Hall was packed for the swearing-in of Garden City's first Black mayor. Interim mayor Bruce Campbell said he is ready to get to work. "I feel great right now," Campbell said. "One thing, I'm glad the ceremony is over with. Now I can get on to the job."
WTGS
City of Savannah continues discussion on potential impact fee for incoming developers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah City Council is continuing its discussion of potentially adopting an impact fee for developers looking to build within the city. City officials have talked for a while about charging developers to build within the city. Officials said new buildings and developments are being...
WTGS
Hilton Head Island town council sets deadline for workforce housing plan
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders held a mid-year strategic planning session Thursday afternoon to go over the council’s accomplishments and goals. The conversation focused on workforce housing, and City Manager Marc Orlando presented plans for future community assessments. Council members expressed frustration about...
