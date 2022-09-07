ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Community says 'goodbye' to fallen Savannah Police officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Saturday was a somber day in Savannah, as family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers said their goodbyes to Officer Reginald Brannan. His funeral was held this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Dozens of law enforcement officers from Savannah, Brunswick, Garden City, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

City honors first responders, 9/11 victims with Pooler Patriot Day

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Pooler Patriot Day on Saturday to honor first responders, veterans, and active military. There was live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks, and more. Courtney Rawlins, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said she was so...
POOLER, GA
WTGS

Statesboro Fire and Police to host 9/11 memorial service

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Fire and Police Departments will host a memorial service on Sunday to honor and remember those who died on September 11, 2001. According to a release, the service will be hosted in front of the headquarters of both departments at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTGS

Stretch of Long County roadway renamed for fallen deputy

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A stretch of Highway 57 in Long County has been named after a fallen Long County deputy, Sheldon Whiteman. A road sign bearing Whiteman's name was unveiled Thursday morning, honoring the deputy who died in a vehicle accident in January 2020 while assisting Ludowici Police in pursuing a suspect.
LONG COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Roll Call#Spd
WTGS

Nonprofit launches national gun violence 24/7 hotline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Leaders of the National Racial Justice Network met Thursday in Savannah to introduce their new national gun violence hotline. They said they hope this will be a tool that people use to share their knowledge of any gun misuse or violence. Dr. Candace Brewer, the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Benedictine Military School holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Benedictine Military School cadets gathered Friday morning for the school's annual remembrance ceremony of 9/11 in advance of Sept. 11 on Sunday. On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Tybee City Council discusses regulating golf carts on the island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island City Council discussed a potential ordinance that would regulate motorized carts on the island on Thursday. Mayor Shirley Sessions said golf carts are a big part of visiting Tybee, but some residents are getting tired of the congestion they are causing on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTGS

United Way Shop & Dine campaign is a 'win-win' for businesses, community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — More than 20 Savannah-area local businesses are participating in United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual three-day Shop & Dine campaign. J. Parker LTD is one of the participating businesses, and Dale Parker, the store owner, said that the fundraiser is a small way to thank the community.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Funeral arrangements made for Officer Reginald Brannan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced they have finalized funeral arrangements for Officer Reginald Brannan, who died in an off-duty traffic collision. Public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church, 310 Alice St. The funeral service...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County approves resolution to find solutions on gun violence

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Commissioners voted on a resolution to support efforts related to gun violence Friday. Chairman Chester Ellis said he's getting involved to find effective solutions to curb gun violence. The National Association of Counties (NACo) has a program called "Greenlight," which brings awareness to gun violence in specific counties.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Garden City makes history welcoming first Black mayor

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — City Hall was packed for the swearing-in of Garden City's first Black mayor. Interim mayor Bruce Campbell said he is ready to get to work. "I feel great right now," Campbell said. "One thing, I'm glad the ceremony is over with. Now I can get on to the job."
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Hilton Head Island town council sets deadline for workforce housing plan

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders held a mid-year strategic planning session Thursday afternoon to go over the council’s accomplishments and goals. The conversation focused on workforce housing, and City Manager Marc Orlando presented plans for future community assessments. Council members expressed frustration about...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy