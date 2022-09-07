Read full article on original website
WITN
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off their tough loss to North Carolina state last week hoping to put the past in the past with a big week in week two. ECU (1-1) rolled to victory 39-21 over Old Dominion (1-1) with a big second half. Here is how it went down.
WITN
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
carolinacoastonline.com
Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach
GOLDSBORO — It’s usually students who benefit the most from their relationship with coaches in high school athletics. But it often goes the other way as well. Such was the case with Elvin James and Chuck Lewis. James died Monday at the age of 66. “His wife called...
WITN
ECU knows it needs to play its best game against ODU to come out with victory
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion on Saturday at 6 PM. They activated updated heat management protocols meaning you may bring two 20-ounce unopened water bottles, they will have more EMS at the stadium, cooling fans, and increased water at the stadium. Please prepare for the heat before gametime. As for kickoff, the Pirates are hoping to bounce back from their tough loss to N.C. state week one.
WITN
ECU activates heat management plan for Saturday’s football game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU says with the heat index expected to be above 85 for East Carolina’s home football game against Old Dominion at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, the university has activated its heat management operating plan. The plan calls for an increase in EMS equipment and personnel at...
spectrumnews1.com
Princeton mentor, former star football player featured in new documentary
CINCINNATI — A former Princeton High School football star who has mentored students at his alma mater for nearly three decades is the subject of a new documentary, “King of the Block,” which looks at the football rivalry between Princeton and Moeller. Arnold Franklin was a high...
WITN
J.H. Rose Volleyball sweeps D.H. Conley
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crosstown throwdown on the volleyball court. After years of dominance D.H. Conley has had a tough start to the season at 3-3. J.H. Rose has been flying through their opponents 10-1. Packed as usual for D.H. Conley and Rose this meeting at Rose. But unusual it...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
WITN
Jacksonville organizations meet to discuss school and community safety following Northside High School stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A number of Jacksonville community groups gathered Wednesday night regarding the recent Northside High School fatal stabbing. I Am Vets, NAACP members, Board of Education leaders and more discussed options for better overall safety within the area. Onslow County NAACP vice president Kenyatta Euring says everyone in...
WITN
ECU International students and staff vocalize thoughts on Queen Elizabeth’s death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Monarch’s death is not only breaking hearts internationally but is also making an impact in Greenville. WITN spoke with international students and staff at ECU about how Queen Elizabeth’s death is affecting them. “It hasn’t really set in yet. It doesn’t feel real...
WITN
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WITN
Soon-to-be-dad wins $100,000 lottery prize
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man says he’ll use the money won with a $100,000 lottery prize to help take care of his yet-to-be-born child. Douglas Hurlock bought a Spectacular Riches ticket at the Speedway on East Main Street in Havelock because his first choice was sold out.
WITN
Jacksonville community joins together to honor and remember lost lives during 9/11 attacks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many organizations across the east are holding memorial services for the anniversary of the attacks on 9-11. It’s been 21 years since the towers fell and members of the Jacksonville community honored the lives lost during Friday morning’s memorial of the attacks on 9-11.
WITN
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
WITN
Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday
EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WITN
Ayden Collard Festival returns
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
wcti12.com
New Bern police looking for missing person
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
