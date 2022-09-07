Did you obsessively binge watch the Amazon Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" based on the Jenny Han novel? Us, too. The series was available to stream beginning on June 7th, and hopeless romantics alike could not get enough of the dramatic teen romance and love triangle that the main character, Isabel (Belly) experienced. Luckily, season two of the series is already in production (woohoo!) and will use the events in Han's second novel, "It's Not Summer Without You," for the plot. Can't wait for season two? Read ahead for book spoilers to get an idea of where Belly's story may go.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO