If you aren't familiar with the name Grace Van Patten, you're about to be. The up-and-coming actress first began making a name for herself as a child actor, but it was her breakout performance in Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" that really cemented her rise in Hollywood — and, consequently, her name and face among fans. Presently, Van Patten is portraying Lucy Albright, a college student stuck in a toxic romance in Emma Roberts's psychological romance series, "Tell Me Lies," which is based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name and premiered on Hulu on Sept. 7.
Brie Larson Says Overcoming Shame Inspired Her to Create "Growing Up"
Brie Larson opened up about the personal meaning behind her new docuseries, "Growing Up," in an Aug. 3 Disney+ virtual panel at the TCA summer press tour. The show follows a cohort of young adults, focusing on one person's story in each episode. With episodes that cover everything from grief to first loves, "Growing Up" has something for everyone. For Larson, who executive produced the show and directed one episode, the universal nature of shame inspired her to make the series.
"Dancing With the Stars" Reveals New Celeb Cast Including Selma Blair, Shangela, and Charli D'Amelio
"Dancing With the Stars" is returning for its 31st season on Sept. 19 — and moving to a new home, streaming on Disney+. Its hosts have been confirmed, with Tyra Banks returning and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribiero signed on to serve as her new cohost. Trusted judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough will all return for the upcoming season as well. Fans can expect a few slight differences from previous years in addition to the fact that the dance competition series has moved streaming platforms — the episodes will now air without breaks, according to TVLine.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 Is Coming — Here's What Happens in the Second Book
Did you obsessively binge watch the Amazon Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" based on the Jenny Han novel? Us, too. The series was available to stream beginning on June 7th, and hopeless romantics alike could not get enough of the dramatic teen romance and love triangle that the main character, Isabel (Belly) experienced. Luckily, season two of the series is already in production (woohoo!) and will use the events in Han's second novel, "It's Not Summer Without You," for the plot. Can't wait for season two? Read ahead for book spoilers to get an idea of where Belly's story may go.
Jennette McCurdy Elaborates on Abusive Relationship With Her Mother on "Red Table Talk"
Following her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," Jennette McCurdy is opening up even more about the relationship she had with her abusive mother. In the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," McCurdy spoke to the Smith family about some of her most hurtful memories, including watching her dad get chased around with a steak knife, living in the midst of her mother's hoarding, and learning about calorie restriction at only 11 years old.
Will There Be a "Cobra Kai" Season 6? Here's What the Creators Have Said
"Cobra Kai," the karate-themed drama comedy, has been a go-to for many on Netflix the past few years. With season five premiering on Sept. 9, fast binge-watchers are probably already wondering if there is a season six to look forward to. Season four of the sports dramedy, starring Ralph Macchio...
"Bling Empire" Season 3 Is Coming — and So Is the Drama
"Bling Empire" season three is on the way. The show will pick up right where season two ended, following the glamorous lives and loves of the LA socialites and focusing in on the longtime feud between stars Christine Chiu and Anna Shay, which reached a stalemate at the end of the second installment.
"The Handmaid's Tale" Will End With Its Sixth Season
June Osborne's unrelenting nightmare will soon end one way or another: Hulu has renewed dystopian series "The Handmaid's Tale" for a sixth and final season. The news was announced as the cast — including its fearless leader, Elisabeth Moss — attended the Toronto International Film Festival to celebrate the forthcoming season five premiere on Sept. 14.
Ahead of His Return to Acting, Here Are Matthew Fox's Best Movie and TV Roles
Matthew Fox played Jack Shephard on "Lost" from 2004 to 2010, winning Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations for his performance. Since then, he went on to appear in a number of feature films but retired in 2015 following appearances in the movies "Extinction" and "Bone Tomahawk." Now the actor...
"The Crown" Pauses Production on Season 6 "Out of Respect" For Queen Elizabeth II
The cast and crew of "The Crown" are taking a moment to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "Out of respect" for the royal, who died at age 96 on Sept. 8, the show will halt production on its sixth season indefinitely, writer Peter Morgan told Deadline via email on Thursday. "'The Crown' is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," he wrote. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect, too."
"Black Panther" Stars on the Film Uplifting Black Women as Heroes: "Our Voices Are So Compelling"
The wait for the highly anticipated "Black Panther" sequel, "Wakanda Forever," is almost over as its November premiere date nears. Ahead of its release, the stars of the Marvel movie are reflecting on its astronomical impact across cinema and culture, specifically for what it's done to champion Black women in the superhero realm. In a September interview with The New York Times, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright touched on how the film has both uplifted and inspired women like them on screen and in real life.
David Schwimmer Pokes Fun at Jennifer Aniston's Shower Photo
David Schwimmer's got jokes! After pal Jennifer Aniston posted a topless shower photo promoting the launch of her new LolaVie hair-care line earlier this week, Schwimmer poked fun at his former "Friends" costar by sharing a picture of his own on his Instagram on Wednesday. Aniston's original caption read, "Something's...
Cynthia Erivo on Remaking Disney's "Iconic" Song "When You Wish Upon a Star" For "Pinocchio"
Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Disney's new live-action "Pinocchio" isn't the only timeless classic that just got a major update. If you've viewed any Disney movies within the last few decades, then you've surely heard "When You Wish Upon a Star" play over the opening credits. Now synonymous with the Disney brand, the signature song actually originates from one classic work: the 1940 animated version of "Pinocchio." Fast-forward to 2022: "Pinocchio" star Cynthia Erivo has re-created the staple song for the newest Disney movie.
Superstar Sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel Also Have Famous Parents
"Bones" veteran Emily Deschanel is currently gracing our screens again in "Devil in Ohio," which premiered on Netflix on Sept. 2. And chances are you've heard of her sister, Zooey Deschanel, best known for her roles on "New Girl" and in "500 Days of Summer," among others. But did you know that success in Hollywood has been in the family since previous generations?
We See You, Hilary Duff With Curtain Bangs
Hilary Duff is teasing a potential new haircut. The actor posted a picture of her with a curtain-bangs hairstyle on her Instagram Stories, allowing users to vote on whether or not they think her new hairstyle is a wig or the real deal. While the debate is fun, if you're anything like us, you'll probably be more focused on how good she looks.
Ellen Pompeo Is "100% Open" to Working With Patrick Dempsey Again
After being named one of this year's Disney Legends at D23, Ellen Pompeo revealed in an interview with Extra that she would definitely be open to working with one of her most iconic costars from "Grey's Anatomy" again: Patrick Dempsey. Pompeo began talking about her McDreamy costar by saying, "We've done some of our greatest work together, right? We are very proud I think collectively, both of us, are very proud of the work we did. We had a great time doing it and we created something really iconic."
Ana de Armas's Pink Halter Gown Looks Like a Nod to Marilyn Monroe's Famous Dress
Ana de Armas is already getting our standing ovation. On Sept. 8, the actress pulled up to the world premiere of "Blonde" at the Venice Film Festival in a striking custom pink Louis Vuitton dress. Styled by Samantha McMillen, the gorgeous, shimmering dress featured a plunging halter top and a mid-waist belt that fell down the side. It looks just like Marilyn Monroe's famous dress! The coolest part of the gown, which was designed by Louis Vuitton Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière, is unquestionably the material. The layered, silky material had added dimension to it, and somehow in photos, it looks like de Armas was walking in slow motion.
Dixie D'Amelio's New Buzz Cut Looks So High Fashion
Dixie D'Amelio wears a lot of hats as a content creator, influencer, and more recently, a singer looking to move away from her TikTok past and make a name for herself in the music industry. But her recent decision to shave her head and rock an edgy buzz cut is one of the biggest physical manifestations of this journey. Given that both of the D'Amelio sisters are often touted for their traditional girl-next-door beauty, this blatant rejection of her squeaky-clean image seems like an indication that D'Amelio is truly coming into her own.
It Only Takes One Janelle Ginestra "Naughty Girl Fitness" Class to Find Your Wild Self
Catch Janelle Ginestra and the other Dance Fitsugar trainers in new episodes dropping every Friday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube Channel. In 2020, dancer and choreographer Janelle Ginestra's world was being deconstructed. Couple the global pandemic with a divorce from her partner of 10 years and ensuing financial distress and it made for the "biggest thing I think I've ever been through," she says. But cutting her teeth in competitive Hollywood dance auditions year after year taught her to persevere, so she did. Ginestra came out the other side — stronger, wiser, and more liberated than ever.
Emma Chamberlain Convinced Me to Buy These Baggy "Dad" Jeans
Over the years, my collection of high-waisted jeans has become *way* too excessive. Don't get me wrong, I still love them a lot, but I've recently begun expanding into low-er rise styles. You probably won't catch me in ultra low-rise jeans anytime soon, as I'm easing into the trend with a tried-and-true mid-rise silhouette. Enter my new obsession, the Levi's Baggy Dad Women's Jeans ($108). I saw Emma Chamberlain wearing them, and the rest was history. They're so comfortable and stylish that I'm convinced everyone needs a pair, but more on that ahead.
