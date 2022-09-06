Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
mltnews.com
Work continues on Ballinger Park playground, trail
Construction of an inclusive playground and trail continues at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace. The playground be accessible to children with disabilities and sensory challenges. The trail will connect the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center to Lake Ballinger, the fishing pier and boat launch. The playground’s $750,000 cost is being...
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
anacortestoday.com
Shoreline project takes shape
Crews continue to accomplish site preparation work on the Fidalgo Bay shoreline project owned by MJB of Seattle. This work will include grading, construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks and installation of utilities. There will also be infrastructure installed to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, is planned as an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail. MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction and the Jones Brothers of Delta Marine. Development plans that tentatively stretch into the 2030s include a mix of condos, townhouses, senior living apartments, hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, esplanade and two piers for transient boat storage. These photos are taken from the south end of the property.
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
gigharbornow.org
State, county both plan culvert removal to clear way for Purdy Creek fish
Salmon don’t care whose culvert is blocking them. All they want is to swim upstream to spawn. But Pierce County and the state, each responsible for multiple barriers on Purdy Creek, must collaborate to give the largest number of fish the widest access to the 6.5-mile stream. State Department...
mltnews.com
Learn core survival skills online with Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College Sept. 13
Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College on Tuesday, Sept. 13, are offering a free online wilderness survival course from 6-7:30 p.m. Learn the core skills of survival — shelter, water, fire and food. Participants will come away with practical life-saving skills, a deeper relationship with nature, greater confidence and resources to share with family and friends for fun and in emergencies.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 2-8, 2022
21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported that he had his wallet and cell phone stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it as parked in front of the ampm. The wallet contained $60 in cash, a driver’s license, credit and debit cards and a copy of the victim’s Social Security card. He contacted his bank and confirmed that the credit and debit cards have not been used.
masonwebtv.com
Full Burn Ban Begins Saturday
A full burn ban goes into effect Saturday in Mason County. According to a Mason County news release, due to the Red Flag Fire conditions that will be impacting the County over the next few days, the National Fire Danger Rating System has been elevated to Very High Fire Danger. Because of this condition the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be banning all Recreational Fires upon the lands they are responsible for and the Mason County Fire Marshal will be doing the same for all non-DNR lands in the County. This ban will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 and remain in effect until further notice.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
q13fox.com
Wildfire smoke: How to protect yourself, your home from hazardous air quality
Air quality has become a major concern for Western Washington as smoke from nearby wildfires begins to blanket itself over the Puget Sound region. Health experts at the University of Washington have shared some helpful information to keep people safe, and their homes smoke-free. According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's...
Chronicle
Mount Rainier Not Erupting, Park Service Says After Images Stir Interest
Early Wednesday morning, some Seattle area residents noticed what appeared to be volcanic venting occurring on Mount Rainier. Images of the mountain stirred interest online, with some concerned the activity was a precursor to an eruption. In a news release posted to the official Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page,...
q13fox.com
NTSB finds wreckage in area where floatplane may have crashed near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it may have found potential wreckage of the floatplane that crashed Sunday near Whidbey Island, Washington. The NTSB, working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said side scan radar on Thursday "identified targets on the seafloor in...
Pierce County deputies warn Parkland encampment residents they could be arrested for trespassing
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies were dispatched to Parkland Wednesday to clear out a homeless encampment on 149th Street. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said 60 people in total were living there. Eight were arrested on outstanding warrants, and two were sent to the hospital for various medical conditions.
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week
For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
mltnews.com
Sounder trains available for weekend sports events
Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running to this weekend’s Sounders and Mariners games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. The service will be available Saturday, Sept. 10,...
You shouldn't wipe ash from your car. Here's what to do instead
SEATTLE — Ash is beginning to fall in parts of western Washington as wildfires break out near White Pass and Stevens Pass. Wiping or rinsing wildfire ash off your vehicle can release harmful chemicals and cause paint damage. Instead, you should thoroughly wash your vehicle with soap and water.
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Time to register for Edmonds Oktoberfest Pet Parade Sept. 24
Time to Strut your Mutt during the Edmonds Oktoberfest Pet Parade Saturday, Sept. 24. We all absolutely know we have the cutest pet in Edmonds, so come on out and show that cutie off. The pet parade is a fun event that the whole family will enjoy. Find an adorable...
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
