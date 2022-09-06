A full burn ban goes into effect Saturday in Mason County. According to a Mason County news release, due to the Red Flag Fire conditions that will be impacting the County over the next few days, the National Fire Danger Rating System has been elevated to Very High Fire Danger. Because of this condition the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be banning all Recreational Fires upon the lands they are responsible for and the Mason County Fire Marshal will be doing the same for all non-DNR lands in the County. This ban will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 and remain in effect until further notice.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO