Mountlake Terrace, WA

mltnews.com

Work continues on Ballinger Park playground, trail

Construction of an inclusive playground and trail continues at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace. The playground be accessible to children with disabilities and sensory challenges. The trail will connect the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center to Lake Ballinger, the fishing pier and boat launch. The playground’s $750,000 cost is being...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
anacortestoday.com

Shoreline project takes shape

Crews continue to accomplish site preparation work on the Fidalgo Bay shoreline project owned by MJB of Seattle. This work will include grading, construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks and installation of utilities. There will also be infrastructure installed to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, is planned as an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail. MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction and the Jones Brothers of Delta Marine. Development plans that tentatively stretch into the 2030s include a mix of condos, townhouses, senior living apartments, hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, esplanade and two piers for transient boat storage. These photos are taken from the south end of the property.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Learn core survival skills online with Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College Sept. 13

Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College on Tuesday, Sept. 13, are offering a free online wilderness survival course from 6-7:30 p.m. Learn the core skills of survival — shelter, water, fire and food. Participants will come away with practical life-saving skills, a deeper relationship with nature, greater confidence and resources to share with family and friends for fun and in emergencies.
MONROE, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 2-8, 2022

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported that he had his wallet and cell phone stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it as parked in front of the ampm. The wallet contained $60 in cash, a driver’s license, credit and debit cards and a copy of the victim’s Social Security card. He contacted his bank and confirmed that the credit and debit cards have not been used.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
masonwebtv.com

Full Burn Ban Begins Saturday

A full burn ban goes into effect Saturday in Mason County. According to a Mason County news release, due to the Red Flag Fire conditions that will be impacting the County over the next few days, the National Fire Danger Rating System has been elevated to Very High Fire Danger. Because of this condition the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be banning all Recreational Fires upon the lands they are responsible for and the Mason County Fire Marshal will be doing the same for all non-DNR lands in the County. This ban will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 and remain in effect until further notice.
MASON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mount Rainier Not Erupting, Park Service Says After Images Stir Interest

Early Wednesday morning, some Seattle area residents noticed what appeared to be volcanic venting occurring on Mount Rainier. Images of the mountain stirred interest online, with some concerned the activity was a precursor to an eruption. In a news release posted to the official Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page,...
SEATTLE, WA
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week

For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
GIG HARBOR, WA
mltnews.com

Sounder trains available for weekend sports events

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running to this weekend’s Sounders and Mariners games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. The service will be available Saturday, Sept. 10,...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

