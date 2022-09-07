Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Helicopter Used in Firefight Crashes at Banning Airport, 3 Injured
(CNS) – A helicopter being used to help fight the Fairview Fire crashed Saturday afternoon at the Banning Airport, injuring three people on board. The pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a trauma center for treatment, authorities said. Meanwhile, rain generated by the...
Radford Fire Still Raging, Evacuations Downgraded to Warning
The Radford Fire is holding steady at 1,100 acres with a 2% containment near Big Bear, according to fire officials Thursday. Thursday the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced areas under mandatory evacuation are now placed in the evacuation warning category. Areas under evacuation warning include Glass Road to...
Authorities Investigating Death of Child in Coachella
(CNS) – Authorities Friday investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
(CNS) – Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage
(CNS) – A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Palm Springs Air Museum to Feature Disney’s Gulfstream Plane in October
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Air Museum announced Friday that Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane will travel from Anaheim to Palm Springs in October. “We are so happy to have Walt’s plane make a `landing’ at the Palm Springs Air Museum, just a few miles from where Walt and his family had vacation homes at Smoke Tree Ranch,” said Walt Disney Archives director Rebecca Cline in a statement. “It is the ideal setting for this incredible icon.”
