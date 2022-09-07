(CNS) – The Palm Springs Air Museum announced Friday that Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane will travel from Anaheim to Palm Springs in October. “We are so happy to have Walt’s plane make a `landing’ at the Palm Springs Air Museum, just a few miles from where Walt and his family had vacation homes at Smoke Tree Ranch,” said Walt Disney Archives director Rebecca Cline in a statement. “It is the ideal setting for this incredible icon.”

