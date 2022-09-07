Read full article on original website
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Dense fog advisory in effect; cool, wet weather, frost expected before work week warm-up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will continue to see relief from the early September heat wave, although that relief comes with a dense fog advisory and more much-needed rain. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued the dense fog advisory for central Laramie County until noon and until 6 p.m. for the South Laramie Range and Foothills. Fog will cause poor visibility, and impacts to travel are expected.
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Hispanic Festival keeps up a jovial atmosphere despite weather
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Nothing could slow down the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival this weekend. Despite rainy and chilly conditions that made for a bit of a drab day across Cheyenne on Saturday, the environment at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza — where the festival was held — remained bubbly and lively as those of Hispanic origin in the city socialized and celebrated their culture in the annual event that’s been held now for over a decade.
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
Hell on Wheels Rodeo series sets attendance records in Year 3; over $750K of total economic impact
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne’s popular summer rodeo series that gives fans of the sport an opportunity to view it in the city outside of Cheyenne Frontier Days had a record year this summer. The Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner series — originally started in 2020...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 2 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) at...
Wyoming trooper stops driver going 43 mph over speed limit, reminds public to drive safely as winter approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to drive safely after a trooper stopped one driver going 43 mph over the speed limit Friday. The trooper was patrolling U.S. 85 south of Cheyenne when a vehicle passed by at 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Wyoming football cruises past Northern Colorado to win second straight
LARAMIE, Wyo. — For the second straight week, all three phases of the Wyoming Cowboy Football team played critical roles in capturing a home victory. Wyoming was fueled by three turnovers from its defense that also held Northern Colorado to 147 yards of total offense, including only 15 rushing yards. The Wyoming special teams were led by kicker John Hoyland who made four field goals for the second consecutive week to tie a career high, and the Cowboy offense featured an extremely balanced attack, rushing for 149 yards and passing for 144 for a total of 293 yards of total offense.
Cheyenne Weekend Events (9/9/22–9/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Come check out Cheyenne’s vast array of talent at Cheyenne’s Got Talent tonight, Sept. 9. This event will be taking place at Lions Park on Carey and 8th Avenue from 7 to 9 p.m. Kick...
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/26/2–9/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Cheyenne Hispanic Festival parties on with educational flair despite weekend’s cold and rain
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Even if passerby to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza on Saturday didn’t originally know that the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival was going on, they certainly could tell quickly by the sights, smells and sounds. Whether it was Spanish-language musical tunes blaring through loudspeakers, dancers in colorful dress...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
Obituaries: Eisenhart, Glasner
Joseph Thomas Eisenhart: March 6, 1992 – September 3, 2022. Joseph Thomas Eisenhart, age 30, passed away September 3, 2022. Born March 6, 1992 to Mark and DeAnn Eisenhart in Cheyenne, Joe graduated from Central High School in 2010. He attended LCCC and the University of Wyoming graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 2014.
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
House fire Wednesday on Dell Range caused by item left on stove, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a news release Friday morning that a Wednesday house fire on Dell Range Boulevard was caused by items inadvertently placed on a heated stove, causing approximately $25,000 in damages. Authorities said that a dispatch call was made at 4:34 p.m. and...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Obituaries: Bellis-Oliver; Mellblom
Zane Michael Bellis-Oliver: October 12, 2005 – September 4, 2022. Zane Michael Bellis-Oliver was born Oct. 12, 2005 in Cheyenne Wyoming and after 16 short years, left this earth on September 4, 2022. Zane will forever be remembered for his gentle heart and playful spirit by all who had...
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shaun Prough, 36 – Theft:...
