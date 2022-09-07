ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Flex Alert Ends Without Rolling Blackouts

California regulators on Friday issued a statewide flex alert for the 10th straight day as a prolonged heat wave continued to put a strain on the power grid. The alert expired as of 9 p.m., as Californians once again avoided rotating power outages. Temperatures across the region are expected to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe

Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Air Quality Advisory Extended Due to Wildfire Smoke

An air quality advisory that was issued on Thursday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Sunday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are expected to continue to impact the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday. While isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels are possible, a Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
NBC Bay Area

City of San Jose Could Take Legal Action Against PG&E Amid Power Outages

San Jose's mayor advised PG&E on Thursday that the city will seek legal action if the utility doesn't present an urgent plan to replace or repair its failing infrastructure after more than 30,000 households and three hospitals experienced power outages amid this week's heat wave. Residents and businesses were left...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport

It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay

A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Power Grid#Pg E S Operations Center#Brett Harte Middle School
NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Causes Early Wine Harvest Season in Bay Area

The heat wave has forced some Bay Area wineries to harvest earlier than usual. “Last season was our 25th harvest, so this would be number 26,” said David Kent of Darcie Kent Winery in Livermore. But for Kent and the Darcie Kent Winery, the 26th harvest had to start...
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?

Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
PLEASANTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NBC Bay Area

Fiestas Patrias in San Jose

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man, San Jose Fight Over Park in Alviso

A South Bay man says he’s tired of waiting and now is trying to build a park in his neighborhood. But the city of San Jose is balking and that's triggered a war of words over dirt. It's going to take a while, but shovelful by shovelful, Mark Espinoza...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Leaders to Gather in San Jose for Climate Summit

Government leaders and environmentalists will meet in San Jose this Saturday to come up with a plan and discuss what’s being done to fight climate change. It’s an opportunity for the public to get involved and see what’s happening in policy, innovation, technology and solutions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Nuria Fernandez, the federal transit administrator in the U.S. Department of Transportation, will speak virtually at the summit.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

When Did Queen Elizabeth II Last Visit San Francisco and the Bay Area?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of Great Britain, died Thursday at the age of 96 after nearly seven decades of leadership and global influence. Charles, the queen's son, is now Britain's monarch. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said the death of Elizabeth is "a moment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy