Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Flex Alert Ends Without Rolling Blackouts
California regulators on Friday issued a statewide flex alert for the 10th straight day as a prolonged heat wave continued to put a strain on the power grid. The alert expired as of 9 p.m., as Californians once again avoided rotating power outages. Temperatures across the region are expected to...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
NBC Bay Area
Air Quality Advisory Extended Due to Wildfire Smoke
An air quality advisory that was issued on Thursday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Sunday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are expected to continue to impact the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday. While isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels are possible, a Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Residents Demand Answers After Four Nights of Power Outages
The sweltering heat triggered a number of power outages around the Bay Area this week. The South Bay has been hit the hardest and after four nights of outages, the city of Morgan Hill is demanding answers. Mobile stop signs near intersections were still out Friday. They were put there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
City of San Jose Could Take Legal Action Against PG&E Amid Power Outages
San Jose's mayor advised PG&E on Thursday that the city will seek legal action if the utility doesn't present an urgent plan to replace or repair its failing infrastructure after more than 30,000 households and three hospitals experienced power outages amid this week's heat wave. Residents and businesses were left...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
NBC Bay Area
Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay
A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
NBC Bay Area
Air Quality Impacted as Mosquito Fire Continues to Burn Near Lake Tahoe
The Mosquito Fire is ravaging El Dorado and Placer counties as air quality is becoming a major concern. As of Saturday morning, it exploded to 33,754 acres in less than a week with no containment. Meng Zhou and her family recently traveled from Redwood City to Donner Lake, an area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
BART Approves First Phase of Housing, Office Development Project at Lake Merritt Station
Nearly 500 affordable and market-rate housing units will be built around BART's Lake Merritt station over the coming decade following the approval of the project by the transit agency's Board of Directors on Thursday. The development will include a pair of housing complexes as well as a publicly accessible plaza...
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Causes Early Wine Harvest Season in Bay Area
The heat wave has forced some Bay Area wineries to harvest earlier than usual. “Last season was our 25th harvest, so this would be number 26,” said David Kent of Darcie Kent Winery in Livermore. But for Kent and the Darcie Kent Winery, the 26th harvest had to start...
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
NBC Bay Area
2 Arrested in Standoff as CHP, Caltrans Clear Wood Street Encampment in Oakland
About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans land along Wood Street in Oakland Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But, the removal of the residents and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose
Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
NBC Bay Area
Man, San Jose Fight Over Park in Alviso
A South Bay man says he’s tired of waiting and now is trying to build a park in his neighborhood. But the city of San Jose is balking and that's triggered a war of words over dirt. It's going to take a while, but shovelful by shovelful, Mark Espinoza...
NBC Bay Area
Leaders to Gather in San Jose for Climate Summit
Government leaders and environmentalists will meet in San Jose this Saturday to come up with a plan and discuss what’s being done to fight climate change. It’s an opportunity for the public to get involved and see what’s happening in policy, innovation, technology and solutions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Nuria Fernandez, the federal transit administrator in the U.S. Department of Transportation, will speak virtually at the summit.
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Street Closures Scheduled in Downtown Fairfield due to Tomato and Vine Festival
The Fairfield Police Department is reminding residents to expect street closures in downtown Fairfield this weekend for the 30th Annual Tomato and Vine Festival. Texas Street closed between Taylor Street and Union Avenue on Friday and is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Vehicle traffic on Madison,...
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused of Hiding Cameras Inside Several Contra Costa County Businesses: DA
A Walnut Creek man is accused of placing hidden cameras inside several East Bay businesses, including a Starbucks restroom, authorities say. “At this point, if we had to put a number on it, it would be dozens, if not, a hundred new additional victims,” said Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansome.
NBC Bay Area
When Did Queen Elizabeth II Last Visit San Francisco and the Bay Area?
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of Great Britain, died Thursday at the age of 96 after nearly seven decades of leadership and global influence. Charles, the queen's son, is now Britain's monarch. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said the death of Elizabeth is "a moment...
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in San Francisco's Marina District
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco's Marina District on Thursday morning, police said. The collision was reported in the area of Lombard and Steiner streets and the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, according to police. No other details about the case...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Opera Set to Kick Off 100th Season This Weekend
The curtain rises on a new season for the San Francisco Opera this weekend. It’s the opera’s 100th anniversary. And, the woman helping to lead this centennial has made history herself. Eun Sun Kim is the first Asian woman to ever serve as music director to one of...
Comments / 0