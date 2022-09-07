ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

High School Sports Results from 9/9/2022

The North Mason football team lost to Steilacoom Friday 48 to 7 in the Bulldogs’ home opener. (Click here to watch MasonWebTV Powered by HCC’s broadcast of the game.) The Sentinels, coming off a 53 to 0 season opening loss to Highline, dominated the first half building a 35 to 0 lead.
BELFAIR, WA
High school sports roundup for Sept. 7, 2022

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 3-1 25-17, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17 Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. Archbishop Murphy, Arlington, Cascade, Mountlake Terrace. Mountlake Terrace next team meet: Sehome Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. at Civic Field in Bellingham.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back

Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
SEATTLE, WA
Sounder trains available for weekend sports events

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running to this weekend’s Sounders and Mariners games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. The service will be available Saturday, Sept. 10,...
SEATTLE, WA
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District

TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told

In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
SEATTLE, WA
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants

SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
SEATTLE, WA
0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Oak Harbor Real Estate at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277. Description: The real estate listing at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277 with the MLS# 1992666 has been on the Oak Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the West Beach subdivision is currently listed for $375,000.
OAK HARBOR, WA
Learn core survival skills online with Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College Sept. 13

Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College on Tuesday, Sept. 13, are offering a free online wilderness survival course from 6-7:30 p.m. Learn the core skills of survival — shelter, water, fire and food. Participants will come away with practical life-saving skills, a deeper relationship with nature, greater confidence and resources to share with family and friends for fun and in emergencies.
MONROE, WA

