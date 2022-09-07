Read full article on original website
High School Sports Results from 9/9/2022
The North Mason football team lost to Steilacoom Friday 48 to 7 in the Bulldogs’ home opener. (Click here to watch MasonWebTV Powered by HCC’s broadcast of the game.) The Sentinels, coming off a 53 to 0 season opening loss to Highline, dominated the first half building a 35 to 0 lead.
High School Football: Lake Stevens 37, Bellevue 28
Lake Stevens and Bellevue duke it out in high school football. The Vikings end up defeating the Wolverines, 37-28.
High school sports roundup for Sept. 7, 2022
Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 3-1 25-17, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17 Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. Archbishop Murphy, Arlington, Cascade, Mountlake Terrace. Mountlake Terrace next team meet: Sehome Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Glacier Peak travels to defeat two-time Class 4A champion Camas, 34-28: 'It’s the step that we’re trying to take'
CAMAS, Wash. - In a top-10 showdown that saw both sides trade jabs throughout, the most momentous blow came from Lady Luck. On the road at Camas, Glacier Peak trailed by a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Even after quarterback River Lien hit do-everything offensive weapon Trey Leckner ...
Who's Jayden Limar? He's the difference maker as Lake Stevens topples Bellevue in showdown of top-ranked programs
Lake Stevens star running back Jayden Limar put it simply. The Vikings weren't prepared last week in a stunning loss to Garfield. And there was no time to dwell on it with Class 3A top-ranked Bellevue coming up next. The Vikings, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, made sure there was no hangover in a 37-28 ...
Photos: Puyallup sends shockwaves through 4A SPSL with stunning win over defending state champion Graham-Kapowsin
SPANAWAY, Wash. - One reign was severely dented Friday night - and another one might be in the works. That is how crazy the 4A SPSL is going to be this fall. Donte Grant threw a touchdown pass, caught another score and Puyallup ended defending Class 4A champion Graham-Kapowsin's 21-game winning ...
Second-ranked Graham-Kapowsin sees 21-game winning streak snapped at hands of 4A SPSL rival Puyallup, 30-13
SPANAWAY, Wash. - What the Puyallup Eagles accomplished on Friday night at Art Crate Field had more than a little history attached to it. What kind of history? How about the fact that not a single player on the field on Friday was even in high school, much less playing for either host Graham ...
Photos: Glacier Peak tames tough-at-home Camas at Doc Harris Stadium
CAMAS, Wash. - This was the type of signature win the third-ranked Glacier Peak Grizzlies needed as they embark on their Class 4A championship pursuit this season. River Lien threw four touchdown passes, and the Grizzlies stopped No. 8 Camas, 34-28, at Doc Harris Stadium. The Papermakers are ...
Oklahoma Sooners 2023 commits go head-to-head in Washington high school football game
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Less than a year from now, they’ll potentially be going at each other much like they did on Friday night. But at that point, Mount Si offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta and Spanaway Lake cornerback Jasiah Wagoner will be doing so while wearing the same uniform. Any battles between the ...
In non-league matchup of top-three Class 2A teams, Tumwater's defense leads team to victory
On a night when his offense struggled to move the ball after a hot start, coach Bill Beattie didn't hesitate to declared what decided his third-ranked Tumwater's 8-6 non-league over No. 2 North Kitsap. "Defense," he said, heartily. "I tell them every week, if you can get a shutout and score, it ...
Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back
Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
Washington vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Washington 1-0 Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Portland State 5-6 The Washington Huskies will stay at home another week and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies earned a 41-3 in their most recent game in September of 2016.
Sounder trains available for weekend sports events
Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running to this weekend’s Sounders and Mariners games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. The service will be available Saturday, Sept. 10,...
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Oak Harbor Real Estate at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277. Description: The real estate listing at 0 West Beach Rd Oak Harbor, WA 98277 with the MLS# 1992666 has been on the Oak Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the West Beach subdivision is currently listed for $375,000.
Learn core survival skills online with Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College Sept. 13
Sno-Isle Libraries and Alderleaf Wilderness College on Tuesday, Sept. 13, are offering a free online wilderness survival course from 6-7:30 p.m. Learn the core skills of survival — shelter, water, fire and food. Participants will come away with practical life-saving skills, a deeper relationship with nature, greater confidence and resources to share with family and friends for fun and in emergencies.
