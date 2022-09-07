ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Clerk’s office ‘caught up’ on license plates, next closure will deal with auto dealer packets

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office will be closed from September 19 through 23.

In August, County Clerk Wanda Halbert said the office would close for two separate weeks to catch up on the backlog of additional work the office is facing, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

In a public notice released Tuesday, Halbert said that “all hands are on deck” to catch up on critically outstanding services, most urgently auto dealer packets.

“During the August blackout, our entire team worked to complete approximately 6,800 auto dealer and other transactions and/or services. We are currently caught up on outstanding license plates and are daily mailing September inventory,” Halbert said.

Halbert was criticized for taking a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to catch up on the backlog of additional work outside of new and renewed license plates as a result of downed mail services,

She responded to what she called ‘rumors’ and ‘allegations’ after the state comptroller said she was AWOL instead of at her job.

Halbert said her trip was planned long before the decision was made to shut down her office. She also said she worked every day she was gone.

She said that they were about two-thirds complete with their auto dealer applications following the week-long closure.

FOX13 has reported extensively on the issues surrounding license plate renewal and problems at the clerk’s office.

Both the county commission and the clerk’s office have blamed each other for falling behind, with Halbert even blaming Mayor Lee Harris for problems mailing out plates.

Halbert has cited a lack of funds and said her office doesn’t have the resources to keep up with demand.

During the September closure, Halbert said customers could use online and mail renewal services. Customers with Marriage License applications will be accepted at the downtown location only.

If you have outstanding plates you believe were not received due to mail delivery, contact the County Clerk team at Motor.Vehicle@shelbycountytn.gov or ShelbyCountyClerk@shelbycountytn.gov.

