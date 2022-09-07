Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
click orlando
1 dead, 3 injured in Dunnellon crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash in Dunnellon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside | Private jet crashes in marsh near Lake Tohopekaliga, sends 3 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
WCJB
The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” was held in Ocala. It let people get rid of all types of hazardous waste. Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event. Residents...
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
Leesburg officer breaks leg while taking down a person who was darting through traffic
LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg police officer was hurt Friday morning while responding to a disturbance at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Officers said they were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at Palm Plaza around 7 a.m. for reports of an “irate person jumping up and down on their counter.”
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
leesburg-news.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Florida Turnpike in Lake County
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. The man apparently had been involved in a car crash and was walking in the northbound lanes at Mile Marker 276 near Clermont at 9:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2020 Kia Soul driven by a 24-year-old Gainesville woman, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
fox13news.com
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
click orlando
Victim who exited vehicle after crash on Florida Turnpike struck, killed, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian who exited their vehicle after crashing on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County Thursday night was struck and killed by an SUV in a separate wreck moments later, troopers said. The fatal crash, which occurred on the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 276...
Driver dies after SUV leaves road, hits tree in Crystal River
Authorities say a 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal River early Wednesday morning.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com
Too many speeders in The Villages
I worry about the mentality of people who speed. I have lived here 25 years and have seen it all. I travel El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard a lot, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. I do 38 maybe 40 and cars are passing me at 50, 55 and 60.
fox13news.com
FHP: Port Richey man killed after car crashes into house, bursts into flames
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 57-year-old Port Richey man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a home in Brooksville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was speeding westbound on Fulton Avenue, just north of Fox Sparrow Avenue, shortly before noon when...
mycbs4.com
External report faults Terrell Bradley for losing an eye during Gainesville Police K9 bite
A report prepared by outside consultants, V2 Global, finds Gainesville Police officers followed policies, procedures, and industry standards in their stop, pursuit, and arrest of Terrell Bradley. The report faults Bradley for the injuries he incurred from a GPD K9. The consultants did not interview the officer that first stopped Bradley, the K9 handler, or Terrell Bradley.
click orlando
Orange City man killed in freak accident
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An Orange City man was killed Sunday in a freak accident involving a utility vehicle, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Guse, 38, died when the utility vehicle rolled over him after he pushed it off a hill. [TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile...
WESH
Sheriff: Central Florida HOA president installed camera inside woman's bedroom
PALM COAST, Fla. — The president of a condominium association in Flagler County is also an accused video voyeur. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Orr was arrested Tuesday night. Orr allegedly installed a camera in the master bedroom of a neighbor’s condominium, capturing intimate images. “He had access to condos because...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
