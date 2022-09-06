Read full article on original website
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: Everything Brent Pry said this week about Boston College
Through two media events this week, one held via Zoom and another held on campus following a late-week practice which was then uploaded by Virginia Tech Athletics, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry addressed a number of topics surrounding Saturday’s home opener against Boston College. Both Virginia Tech and...
techlunchpail.com
Roanoke ATH Jahzae Kimbrough Hoping For a Virginia Tech Scholarship Offer
The region with the most diehard support for Virginia Tech outside of Blacksburg is undoubtedly the Roanoke Valley. Plenty of kids have football dreams growing up wanting to play for the Hokies someday with fond memories of watching their first football games at Lane Stadium. For Roanoke ATH Jahzae Kimbrough...
wfxrtv.com
Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
WDBJ7.com
Salem’s Jayveon Jones makes big impact against Franklin County
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week’s Game of the Week down in Rocky Mount proved to have a dramatic ending. It’s an ending that wouldn’t have been as intense had our Hardees Player of the Week made less of an impact. “I always like running the ball...
WSLS
Knights shut down the Fighting Blues on Thursday
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Thursday night games will be a norm this season with the referee shortage. Under the Thursday night lights, the Buchanan and Buena Vista communities came together for a showdown. It was a quick lead and a strong offensive line that led the Knights to victory.
WSLS
Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away
Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
WDBJ7.com
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday September 8, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell- Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 308 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, central Virginia, south central Virginia,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
wallstreetwindow.com
One Of The Nicest Chatmoss Country Club Homes Is Now For Sale Right Outside Martinsville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
One of the nicest homes in the Chatmoss Country Club neighborhood just listed for sale last week. It is located right outside of Martinsville, Virginia and is over 4,800 square feet in size on a 2 acre lot. It is a unique Spanish style home. In this video we take a look at the home.
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
wfxrtv.com
Modified lockdown lifted at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting. Police are in the area of the Wytheville Visitors Center, Homestead Museum Property, and the Food Lion on N 4th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The search has put...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd summer tourism numbers surpass town expectations
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Floyd says this summer has been a success in bringing people in to explore all the town has to offer. Town manager, Andrew Morris, says tourism numbers exceeded expectations this summer. He says Floyd’s Small Town Summer event series brought in around 400...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke home destroyed in fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke home was destroyed in a fire Thursday, according to Roanoke Fire-Ems. Crews say they responded to the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE at 7:21 a.m. Crews say they tried to put out the fire from outside the home, as the home was deemed unsafe for crews to be inside. Crews say they believe the home was abandoned.
wfxrtv.com
Apple pickers needed for a good cause
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
WSET
Winners announced for Bedford 2022 Excellence in Business Awards
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday evening, bringing businesspeople from the area to attend as the winners were announced. "The BACC could not do what we do without the help of our amazing board members, ambassadors and...
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
