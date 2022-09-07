Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Harry Styles Had A Perfect Response After He Was Accused Of Spitting On Chris Pine At The “Don’t Worry Darling” Movie Premiere
It might have felt like a fever dream, but Monday’s seriously messy Don’t Worry Darling press day and premiere at Venice Film Festival really did happen. The movie has been riddled with drama for weeks now, but it all came to a head as the cast reunited on the red carpet for some seriously awkward group photos before ascending into the movie theater for a screening.
Tinder’s Unfollowing Spree Is A Reminder Of The Petty And Fun Side Of Tech Twitter
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas. Dozens of celebrities, brands, and randoms were unceremoniously unmatched by Tinder in front of the whole timeline...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Incredible Life In Photos
Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the monarch of the United Kingdom and British Empire beginning in 1952 with a fierce spirit of public service and usually a brightly colored hat, has died at 96. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, born in 1926, was coronated when she was just 25 years old....
Take A Look Back At Queen Elizabeth II’s Love For Corgis During Her Iconic Reign
Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, was known for her many trademarks. Besides her habitual love for afternoon tea and her colorful outfits, the Queen had a fondness for one thing above all else: the corgi. Though the corgi has become a trendy dog...
"The Crown" Has Paused Filming To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II
The Crown has halted filming to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today," a Netflix spokesperson said in an email on Friday. "Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”
