Harry Styles Had A Perfect Response After He Was Accused Of Spitting On Chris Pine At The “Don’t Worry Darling” Movie Premiere

It might have felt like a fever dream, but Monday’s seriously messy Don’t Worry Darling press day and premiere at Venice Film Festival really did happen. The movie has been riddled with drama for weeks now, but it all came to a head as the cast reunited on the red carpet for some seriously awkward group photos before ascending into the movie theater for a screening.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Incredible Life In Photos

Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the monarch of the United Kingdom and British Empire beginning in 1952 with a fierce spirit of public service and usually a brightly colored hat, has died at 96. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, born in 1926, was coronated when she was just 25 years old....
"The Crown" Has Paused Filming To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown has halted filming to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today," a Netflix spokesperson said in an email on Friday. "Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”
