Flex Alert announced for Tuesday, September 6

Pacific Gas and Electric is asking people to put in some extra effort for today’s Flex Alert in order to avoid power outages. The current Flex Alert is in effect until 9:00 pm Tuesday.

As we enter the seventh consecutive day of Flex Alerts, PG&E is seeking some extra help from its customers, asking them to conserve energy by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher. PG&E recommends setting your thermostat lower before 4:00 pm to pre-cool your home before the Flex Alert time starts.

Katie Allen with PG&E says the care consumers take to save energy are having a real impact on the stability of the power grid.

“The reason we have not seen the rotating outages called by the state’s grid operator over the last several days is largely due to conservation efforts,” said Allen. “So they are working.”

Allen recommends closing windows and curtains while air conditioning to keep rooms as cool as possible, and using large appliances such as washers and dryers either early in the day or later at night after the Flex Alert has ended.