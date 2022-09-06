ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubai Is Building a Gigantic $5 Billion Moon-Shaped Mega-Resort, Because of Course

With enough money, it’s possible to do almost anything in Dubai—and now you can add another to the list—walking on the moon, or very least booking a luxe room there. This week, Canadian architectural company Moon World Resorts announced plans to construct a $5 billion resort that resembles Earth’s orbital cousin.
