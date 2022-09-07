Read full article on original website
Related
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started. Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike. Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract. The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Times News
Filmmaker plans Tamaqua studio
A Pennsylvania filmmaker and actor is eyeing land in Tamaqua for a $30 million film studio complex complete with an on-site hotel, catering facility and day care. “We anticipate being very competitive with comparable film studios in New York City, New Jersey, Hudson Valley and Atlanta, Georgia. We believe that we will rapidly become the go-to film studio in the Northeast region,” said Robert J. Morgalo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking back at the weather for Summer '22
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day 2022 was a beautiful one; it was sunny and hot, with a high of 87 degrees in the Scranton area and a high of 90 in central Pennsylvania. That unofficial start to summer was just a sign of what was to come for the rest of the season.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Festival weekend in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people will flock to Danville this weekend for crafts and history. The 43rd annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and Danville Heritage Festival will run all weekend long. "A celebration of all things Danville; it is all about the history of our area," said...
Luzerne County Fair preps for 60th year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wet start on Tuesday for the return of the Luzerne County Fair after Mother Nature gave us the most rain we've seen in weeks. "It rained like crazy, so my big thing is the Luzerne County Fair is an agriculture fair, and we helped out the agriculture over the last couple of days. We needed the rain, and it came," said Brenda Pugh, chair of the Luzerne County Fair. "The grounds are drying up nice, so we will be ready."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware Canal Towpath To Be Recognized as the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
Tomorrow, an event in New Hope will recognize the popular towpath as the Trail of the Year in Pennsylvania, a state known for its beautiful hiking trails. The ceremony will be held at the historic Locktender’s House, located at 145 South Main Street in New Hope, from 11 AM to 12 noon. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be present at the event, with Michael Ginder, Executive Director of the Friends of the Delaware Canal, giving opening comments on the momentous occasion.
Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
Neighbors hoping for answers to recent fish kill
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — The gloomy weather at Blytheburn Lake in Rice Township on Tuesday is not what is keeping people from heading out on the water. It's all the dead fish lining the shore. "Maybe five days ago, it all started. Fish started floating to the top. You...
Rising river levels lead to boat recoveries
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — "The river is rising; do you know where your boats are?" That's the question first responders and dive teams along the Susquehanna River are asking. In the pouring rain, rescue crews are answering the call to get out on the water in Exeter Township to investigate reports of unmanned boats.
Striking workers reach agreement with health care companies
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One week after nursing home workers across the state went on strike, a tentative agreement has been reached for some employees. That agreement affects workers at facilities owned by Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare. Workers started striking last Friday, demanding better work conditions and better...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 147 Open After Early Morning Crash, Car vs. Tree
HERNDON — A car vs. tree incident in Lower Northumberland County caused Route 147 to be closed for a time Friday morning. PennDOT is doing their final clean-up at the scene right now. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us the crash happened around 4am a car vs. downed tree in the area of the Jackson Township/Lower Augusta Township. One person was injured.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0