The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Bill Murray dined at a local seafood restaurant over the weekend
The "Caddyshack" actor posed for photos with the staff and even signed a golf ball. Actor Bill Murray enjoyed dinner at a Massachusetts seafood restaurant over the weekend, posing for photos with staff and fans. The “Caddyshack” actor was on the South Coast this weekend for the U.S. Senior Amateur...
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m.
These 8 Historic Covered Bridges in Maine Date Back as Far as 1840
There are nearly 800 covered bridges in the United States, many of them historical that have been around for over 100 years. These bridges are stuck in time and are examples of 19th-century engineering. According to Wikipedia, covered bridges in the U.S. were constructed for 100 years dating from the...
Two Unprepared Hikers in New Hampshire Needed Rescue. Officials Charged Them With a Crime.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Two New England hikers have pled guilty to charges of reckless conduct and agreed to pay...
Watch: Flyover footage of a 6.5 MW community solar project in Maine
Syncarpha Capital, a solar developer, owner, and operator of community solar projects, said its 6.5 MW project in Maine has achieved commercial operations. The solar array, located near the state’s capital of Augusta, is expected to generate electricity equivalent to the demand of 1,050 Maine residents. The system was...
Redzone Wireless Narrows the Digital Divide in Rural Maine, Launches Tarana G1 Network in Litchfield
ROCKLAND, Maine & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Redzone Wireless and Tarana have announced the official launch of Redzone’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) network in Litchfield, Maine, covering the town with Tarana’s Gigabit 1 (G1) ngFWA solution to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet to the roughly 1,500 households in this densely-forested community. Redzone’s G1 network resolved the town’s internet deficiencies at 90% less cost and in one fifth the time the town had estimated to construct a fiber-to-the-premises network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005455/en/ A live demo of Tarana G1 at Redzone’s Litchfield network launch event showed a 614 Mbps download speed and 125 Mbps upload speed on a NLoS (non-line-of-sight) link at a distance of ~2 miles from the tower. (Photo: Business Wire)
