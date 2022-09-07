ROCKLAND, Maine & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Redzone Wireless and Tarana have announced the official launch of Redzone’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) network in Litchfield, Maine, covering the town with Tarana’s Gigabit 1 (G1) ngFWA solution to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet to the roughly 1,500 households in this densely-forested community. Redzone’s G1 network resolved the town’s internet deficiencies at 90% less cost and in one fifth the time the town had estimated to construct a fiber-to-the-premises network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005455/en/ A live demo of Tarana G1 at Redzone’s Litchfield network launch event showed a 614 Mbps download speed and 125 Mbps upload speed on a NLoS (non-line-of-sight) link at a distance of ~2 miles from the tower. (Photo: Business Wire)

LITCHFIELD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO