Maine State

Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
Maine Entertainment
CBS Boston

Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m. 
PROVIDENCE, RI
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: Flyover footage of a 6.5 MW community solar project in Maine

Syncarpha Capital, a solar developer, owner, and operator of community solar projects, said its 6.5 MW project in Maine has achieved commercial operations. The solar array, located near the state’s capital of Augusta, is expected to generate electricity equivalent to the demand of 1,050 Maine residents. The system was...
The Associated Press

Redzone Wireless Narrows the Digital Divide in Rural Maine, Launches Tarana G1 Network in Litchfield

ROCKLAND, Maine & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Redzone Wireless and Tarana have announced the official launch of Redzone’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) network in Litchfield, Maine, covering the town with Tarana’s Gigabit 1 (G1) ngFWA solution to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet to the roughly 1,500 households in this densely-forested community. Redzone’s G1 network resolved the town’s internet deficiencies at 90% less cost and in one fifth the time the town had estimated to construct a fiber-to-the-premises network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005455/en/ A live demo of Tarana G1 at Redzone’s Litchfield network launch event showed a 614 Mbps download speed and 125 Mbps upload speed on a NLoS (non-line-of-sight) link at a distance of ~2 miles from the tower. (Photo: Business Wire)
LITCHFIELD, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

