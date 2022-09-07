Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Living fourth year by these four lessons
The start of this academic year marked something bigger for me than it has in years past — it marked the beginning of my fourth year. I will be honest in saying that it feels rather surreal that I am in my last year of college. My first three years at the University went by much faster than I could have ever imagined.
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg community group to receive $75,000 grant
Want more Lynchburg news? Help us fund a full-time Lynchburg reporter. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg was approved for more than $75,000 in federal funding to offer workforce development programs and establish six-week summer training programs that provide hands-on vocational experiences to high school graduates. “Our program...
Washington Examiner
James Madison’s foundation, destroyed from within
For more than two decades, the Montpelier Foundation has restored the estate of founding father James Madison and won widespread praise for honoring his legacy without shying away from the role of slavery in the plantation’s history. It has been seen as a model landmark of American historical pride and education.
cbs19news
Forbes list of best employers in Virginia includes UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has been named one of the best employers in the state. Forbes released its annual Best Employers by State list on Friday, including companies and organizations that have facilities in Virginia but are not headquartered there. For the state,...
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
Hanover parents react to new transgender bathroom policy on the first day of school
As school doors opened today at Hanover County Public Schools for the new academic year, they also opened for the first time with a new policy in place.
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
UV Cavalier Daily
Previewing Virginia women’s golf for the 2022-2023 season
Virginia women’s golf will start their season Monday, as the No. 10 Cavaliers look to compete against the best the sport has to offer during their year-round season. Coach Ria Scott released the 2022-23 schedule in late July, which includes eight regular season events and a trip to Mexico for the Guadalajara Country Club Collegiate Invitational.
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia
(ysbrandcosijn/Adobe Stock Images) Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
NBC 29 News
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
cbs19news
First Southwood model home is now open
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
WDBJ7.com
Over 12 prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy...
