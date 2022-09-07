ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

VDH: Commonwealth saw unusual flu numbers this summer

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health says this summer has been an unusual one when it comes to the flu. “In general, we would see peak flu activity between December and February and March and in general by May we just don’t see significant flu activity, this year has been different,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the Director of the […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Franklin County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man launches foundation to help find missing people

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kenny Jarels’ flyers are constantly posted online and spread throughout the community. “There’s a lot of work. We don’t just stop with a flyer. That’s the easy part,” Jarels said. His work and the work of volunteers with the Aware...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No injuries in Wise Ave house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning. The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. A spokesperson for the department told WDBJ7 that the roof of the home collapsed. Check back for updates on this...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Franklin Co#Dsp
wfxrtv.com

RCAHD: rabid fox found in Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) is warning residents in the Cave Spring area that a fox has tested positive for rabies. They say Roanoke County Animal Control collected the fox on September 3 in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Road. The...
CAVE SPRING, VA
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region

The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO

The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy