VDH: Commonwealth saw unusual flu numbers this summer
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health says this summer has been an unusual one when it comes to the flu. “In general, we would see peak flu activity between December and February and March and in general by May we just don’t see significant flu activity, this year has been different,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the Director of the […]
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital shifts to 'yellow-level:' visitation status
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will update its visitation status to yellow effective Wednesday at 9 a.m. CFMH has been at red-level visitation since August 31. The hospital said this decision was made to protect patients, visitors, and staff. A less restrictive level allows visitors...
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints first female fire marshal in the departments’ history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Fire department is making history. From selling computers to making history. Rebecca Smith decided to change careers after finding out Roanoke Fire-EMS was hiring. “I think it was about being part of the bigger picture,” said Smith. “Being part of something where we...
Roanoke man launches foundation to help find missing people
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kenny Jarels’ flyers are constantly posted online and spread throughout the community. “There’s a lot of work. We don’t just stop with a flyer. That’s the easy part,” Jarels said. His work and the work of volunteers with the Aware...
Rocky Mount Fire Department walks more than 2 miles to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount Fire Department hosted its 9/11 Memorial Walk for the second time on Saturday, September 10. Multiple first responders from different agencies walked more than two miles to remember those who lost their lives. Community members thanked them for their service as they...
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
No injuries in Wise Ave house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning. The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. A spokesperson for the department told WDBJ7 that the roof of the home collapsed. Check back for updates on this...
Bedford County Schools show substantial SOL score increases, expected to be fully accredited
BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools saw substantial increases in their preliminary Standards of Learning (SOL) scores this year. Math, science and history showed higher scores while reading continues to surpass scores across the state. With the increase in scores, the division expects its schools to be fully...
RCAHD: rabid fox found in Cave Spring
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) is warning residents in the Cave Spring area that a fox has tested positive for rabies. They say Roanoke County Animal Control collected the fox on September 3 in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Road. The...
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children.
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
581 crash in Roanoke cleared after right shoulder closure
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 581 crash in Roanoke has been cleared. According to VDOT the south right shoulder was closed but the scene is cleared.
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO
The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
Human remains believed to be found in Carroll Co. submitted to Medical Examiner's Office
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said human remains were believed to be found in the area on Tuesday. They said the sheriff's office and Carroll County Fire Rescue were called to the Iron Ridge area of the county in reference to a person who said they believed they found human remains.
Tackling gun violence: One-on-One with Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– With crime in Roanoke rapidly rising, new data shows that the number of shootings so far this year has already surpassed the total number from last year. Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman says a lot needs to be done to stop these shootings because enough...
Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
