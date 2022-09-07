Read full article on original website
KEYC
United Way to hold 8th annual human foosball tournament tomorrow
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for Mankato to get ready for some human foosball action, this Saturday!. Greater Mankato Area United Way will be holding its 8th annual Human Foosball Tournament & Block Party at noon until 5p.m. on the 500 block of S. Front St. Front Street...
KEYC
Groundbreaking held for second Scooter’s Coffee shop
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the second location of Scooter’s Coffee. The new coffee shop will be located on Madison Ave, where the former Long John Silver’s was based. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru...
KEYC
What to know about 13th Mankato Marathon in October & other running tips
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon is coming up on October 14 & 15 and there is still time to get involved in the race. Lisa and Kelsey also share some tips on safety, avoiding stinky shoes and even offer a way to incorporate your baby into a fitness routine.
KEYC
Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington
ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
KEYC
Apartments booming in Mankato
Clouds will gradually exit on Saturday, leaving us with a dry, pleasant weekend. Last night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building. Harvest season has officially begun at Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery.
KEYC
Mankato mile-walk recognizes Alzheimer’s disease in the area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 10, 2022, marks the day for Mankato’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk raises awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Saturday’s family-friendly event featured a mile walk around Good Counsel Hill, food and drinks from Dunkin’ Donuts, a silent auction, and tents with information about Alzheimer’s.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Sinbad
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Sinbad. He’s an adult mixed-breed that came to the shelter in June. He’s now BENCHS’ longest resident. Sinbad is a playful, energetic pup who has a special love...
KEYC
Mankato Scheels hosting MSU Maverick season kickoff
KEYC
Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
KEYC
Mankato floating trail project on hold; public invited to weigh in on its future
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is seeking feedback on the future of Rasmussen Woods’ floating trail. For 30 years, the boardwalk has allowed people to walk through wet and muddy terrain. The City is looking to upgrade it with repairs or by replacing it with a...
KEYC
West, Loyola highlighted in Saturday’s local soccer slate
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola girls’ soccer team defeated visiting Cannon Falls 1-0 on Saturday at home. Meanwhile, the Mankato West girls’ soccer team dropped its second game of the season 4-2 to Byron.
KEYC
Mankato Pridefest dedicated to Old Town Association
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Pridefest starts this weekend, and this year’s festival is dedicated to the Old Town Association. Every year, Pridefest honors a person or organization that offers support and open-arms for members of the LGBTQ+ community. South Central Minnesota Pride named the Old Town Association...
KEYC
Fairmont storms past St. Peter in Saturday’s conference clash
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter football team couldn’t overcome the Fairmont defense, falling to the Cardinals 32-6 at home on Saturday. The now 1-1 Cardinals were led by senior running back Landen Meyerdirk with three touchdowns, including a kick-off return TD.
KEYC
PrideFest returns to Mankato bigger, louder, and prouder
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride aims to promote visibility and pride the LGBTQ+ community, and this year’s PrideFest succeeded in that mission. Many attendees and volunteers agreed that this year’s parade and festival was the biggest in the past few years. “I’ve never been to...
KEYC
MAPS elementary students return to school
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) welcomed more students back to school this morning. Elementary students hopped off the bus to begin another year. MAPS Superintendent Paul Peterson spoke to KEYC News Now, earlier this week, emphasizing the district’s focus on mental health for students. He...
KEYC
9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington
KEYC
Minnesota State celebrates inauguration of President Edward Inch
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since Tuesday, Minnesota State University, Mankato has been celebrating inauguration week with President Edward Inch. Thursday’s celebration featured a scholarly walk across campus. The public was invited to take their own self-guided tours through buildings, classrooms, and outdoor landmarks. Joined by friends and colleagues, Inch,...
KEYC
Car crashes into BioLife building
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BioLife Plasma Service has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building. Around 9 pm Thursday night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building. Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital...
KEYC
Minnesota State takes care business against UMD in home opener
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The (2-0) Minnesota State football team impressed on all fronts in back-to-back weeks to open up the 2022-23 season. Last week, the Mavericks upset the at-the-time nationally ranked Bemidji State Beavers 37-34 on the road. The following Saturday, MSU replicated that promising performance with a 17-10 win under the lights at Blakeslee Stadium against the now 0-2 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.
KEYC
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Mankato West
