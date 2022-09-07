ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Groundbreaking held for second Scooter’s Coffee shop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the second location of Scooter’s Coffee. The new coffee shop will be located on Madison Ave, where the former Long John Silver’s was based. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington

ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
ARLINGTON, MN
KEYC

Mankato mile-walk recognizes Alzheimer’s disease in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - September 10, 2022, marks the day for Mankato’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk raises awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Saturday’s family-friendly event featured a mile walk around Good Counsel Hill, food and drinks from Dunkin’ Donuts, a silent auction, and tents with information about Alzheimer’s.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Pridefest dedicated to Old Town Association

Mankato Pridefest dedicated to Old Town Association
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Scheels hosting MSU Maverick season kickoff

Mankato Scheels hosting MSU Maverick season kickoff
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Apartments booming in Mankato

Apartments booming in Mankato
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

PrideFest returns to Mankato bigger, louder, and prouder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride aims to promote visibility and pride the LGBTQ+ community, and this year’s PrideFest succeeded in that mission. Many attendees and volunteers agreed that this year’s parade and festival was the biggest in the past few years. “I’ve never been to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fairmont storms past St. Peter in Saturday’s conference clash

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter football team couldn’t overcome the Fairmont defense, falling to the Cardinals 32-6 at home on Saturday. The now 1-1 Cardinals were led by senior running back Landen Meyerdirk with three touchdowns, including a kick-off return TD.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 9-9-22 - clipped version

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 9-9-22 - clipped version
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Inside look at Mankato’s Moulin Rouge House

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Explore Minnesota has a goal of making the state a top 10 U.S. destination for travel in all four seasons. Mankato certainly has many attractions and accommodations to help with that. Here is one example: A bed and breakfast tucked into a Mankato neighborhood is filled with history that its owners uncovered.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Car crashes into BioLife building

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BioLife Plasma Service has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building. Around 9 pm Thursday night, a 42-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into BioLife’s building. Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MAPS elementary students return to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) welcomed more students back to school this morning. Elementary students hopped off the bus to begin another year. MAPS Superintendent Paul Peterson spoke to KEYC News Now, earlier this week, emphasizing the district’s focus on mental health for students. He...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU Mankato celebrates Inauguration of 13th President, Dr. Edward Inch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato celebrated the inauguration of the university’s 13th President, Dr. Edward Inch. Throughout the week, MSU celebrated with a series of events celebrating the campus community, students and staff. Early this afternoon an Inauguration ceremony was held at the Bresnan arena. Dr....
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State celebrates inauguration of President Edward Inch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since Tuesday, Minnesota State University, Mankato has been celebrating inauguration week with President Edward Inch. Thursday’s celebration featured a scholarly walk across campus. The public was invited to take their own self-guided tours through buildings, classrooms, and outdoor landmarks. Joined by friends and colleagues, Inch,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington

9th annual bull riding event returns to Arlington
ARLINGTON, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State takes care business against UMD in home opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The (2-0) Minnesota State football team impressed on all fronts in back-to-back weeks to open up the 2022-23 season. Last week, the Mavericks upset the at-the-time nationally ranked Bemidji State Beavers 37-34 on the road. The following Saturday, MSU replicated that promising performance with a 17-10 win under the lights at Blakeslee Stadium against the now 0-2 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Mankato West

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Mankato West
MANKATO, MN

