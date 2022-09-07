Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado ranks 12th in life expectancy
Colorado has the 12th-highest life expectancy in the U.S., according to a CDC national vital statistics report released late last month. The life expectancy for Coloradans was 78.3 years — higher than the national rate of 77 years. Yes, but: Colorado's rate declined by 1.7 years between 2019 and...
King County isn't king of building housing
When it comes to housing growth, King County isn't the leader in Washington state. Driving the news: Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the number of housing units in King County increased by 1.2% between July 2020 and July 2021. That's a smaller uptick, percentage-wise, than in 14 other...
Inside Friday's "Silicon Heartland" groundbreaking
President Joe Biden is in rural Licking County today to celebrate the groundbreaking of Intel's new semiconductor factory site.Why it matters: Groundbreaking ceremonies are often scripted, backslapping affairs for political dignitaries, but this marks an important milestone for a project with major regional and national implications.Gov. Mike DeWine will also be in attendance.State of play: Intel considered sites in 40 different states before announcing plans in January for a $20 billion project about 20 miles from downtown Columbus. The corporation quickly bought out longtime residents of the area, now being called the "Silicon Heartland." The state offered nearly $2 billion...
Federal judge blocks Arizona law prohibiting up-close police filming
A federal judge has blocked an Arizona law that restricts how people can film police officers, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The judge's ruling aligns with the American Civil Liberties Union and media organizations who said the new law violates the First Amendment. Details: U.S. District Judge John...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York governor declares emergency over polio
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday declared a state disaster emergency over polio after an unvaccinated individual tested positive for the virus and officials have detected samples of polio in the city's wastewater. Driving the news: Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in New York counties, in addition to New...
Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi visit San Francisco's Central Subway
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited San Francisco's Chinatown Rose Pak Station Thursday to see the progress on the Central Subway project.Buttigieg and Pelosi joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and community leaders, for a test ride on the Central Subway.Why it matters: The project, which will link Chinatown to downtown and SoMa, has received almost $1 billion in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.Chinatown has been relatively disconnected from San Francisco's city center since the 1989 earthquake led to the removal of the Embarcadero Freeway.What they're saying: "The Central Subway was and...
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
Gaming charity shuns Florida, says state policies are unsafe
One of gaming’s most successful grassroots charity events, Awesome Games Done Quick, will not be held in Florida next year, due to the state’s policies about COVID-19 and LGBTQ+ rights, organizers say. Driving the news: The weeklong showcase event, which features expert players blitzing through games as fast...
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia preps for possibility of migrant buses arriving
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to bring the border crisis to Democratic mayors' doorsteps has city hall officials in Philly, and across the country, huddling about what to do the moment a bus pulls up. Why it matters: Critics call it a political stunt, but the migrant busing effort will...
Ad wars heat up in Minnesota governor's race
Political ads are picking up in Minnesota's midterm campaigns. Driving the news: Republican Scott Jensen launched his first TV ad in the race for governor this week, joining Gov. Tim Walz and outside groups already on local airwaves. State of play: FCC political ad filings also show ad purchases by...
5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K
Whether you're on the hunt for an urban condo or a mid-century modern pad, this week's hot homes collection has something for everyone.2929 Chicago Ave. #912 - $289,900Why we love it: Perched atop Midtown Global Market, this loft-style condo boasts sleek concrete floors and large windows.Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis)Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,135 square feetListed by: Benton Johnson at Edina Realty, Inc.Features: One underground parking space, in-unit laundry, community rooftop, fitness room and media room, 24-hour security Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benton Johnson Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benton Johnson Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Benton Johnson8951 15th...
Political Pulse: Democrats crush GOP in the money race
Democrats enter the final stretch of the 2022 election with an enviable campaign war chest in Colorado. The four statewide Democrats have 13 times as much money in the bank as their GOP counterparts, an Axios Denver analysis finds. Why it matters: Campaign cash is not the sole predictor of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
When and where to see Virginia's fall colors
It's beginning to feel a little like fall in Richmond — and that means it's time to start thinking about leaf peeping around the Old Dominion. The forecast: Plentiful summer rain means most of Virginia's trees will still be green for a while, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry's Fall Foliage Report.
Voters will decide on abortion access in Michigan
Voters will decide the legality of abortion in Michigan after the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday to put a proposal to enshrine abortion rights on the Nov. 8 ballot. Driving the news: The Michigan Supreme Court, which holds a Democratic majority, ruled 5-2 to direct the Board of State Canvassers to certify the ballot initiative making the Nov. 8 ballot.
Kansas AG candidate resigns from border wall nonprofit accused of fraud
Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach resigned Friday from the board of directors of We Build the Wall, a nonprofit recently accused of money laundering and fraud, the Kansas City Star reports. The big picture: Kobach is currently the Republican candidate for Kanas Attorney General, the top law enforcement...
Food fight: What to eat as the 49ers take on the Chicago Bears
The 49ers are headed to Chicago to face off against the Bears for their first game of the NFL season. And so, we enlisted Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann to give some menu suggestions if you're hosting any Bears fans this Sunday. He insists that "Chicago is much more than just a meat and potatoes town," but just wait until you get to his second rec. Here's Justin: 🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several cheeses, baked to perfection....
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1