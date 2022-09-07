Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
‘Star Wars’ Night at Isotopes Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The force shall be with you at this next game. Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting a ‘Star Wars’ night that will feature a special jersey worn by players and lots of fun at the game. The game will be on September 10 at 6:35 P.M. Fireworks will also be shown if the […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
KOAT 7
The mane event: APD gets horses ready for Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people flock to New Mexico every fall for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. "There's hundreds of balloons and people and noise. They're going to have to get accustomed to that," said Officer Rob Debuck with the Albuquerque Police Department. He's been part of the...
Albuquerque barbershop offering free haircuts on September 10
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local barbershop in Albuquerque is celebrating its five-year anniversary by giving back to the community. Marz Barbershop is giving out free haircuts Saturday, September 10. This applies to their Albuquerque westside and Rio Rancho locations. They say by giving back to the community, it will build a better culture for everyone. […]
VIDEO: Drive-by shooting injures 2 at Albuquerque recording studio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video shows people running for their lives in Albuquerque after more than a dozen shots were fired. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white vehicle that they believe is involved in a drive-by shooting last Friday night. The shooting happened near Edith and Paseo Del Norte in the […]
KOAT 7
Rules for Safe Outdoor Spaces in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Wednesday night's Albuquerque City Council meeting, Councilor Pat Davis mentioned the rules for how safe outdoor spaces will operate. “I think neighbors are right in the regard that we have not shared enough information about how these will address neighborhood issues,” Davis said. First...
KOAT 7
High traffic volumes expected at New Mexico State Fair
Fairgoers are having a blast at the New Mexico State Fair, but heavy traffic has people stuck on the road for hours. So, state fair officials shared a few tips on how to avoid the hassle. "If you get hung up or whatever, there's a few little hacks I can...
“The noise is just unbearable”: Corrales residents want Albuquerque bar to quiet down
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A usually quiet neighborhood in Bernalillo County isn’t so quiet on Friday and Saturday nights. “Some nights you can hear the music plain as day and the announcer that’s happening there, like, it sounds like a DJ,” said Jennifer Kruse, who lives nearby. Those who live in Corrales’s Sky View Acres neighborhood […]
More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sanctioned homeless camps are back after Albuquerque City Councilor Trudy Jones changed her vote during Wednesday night’s council meeting which prevented a moratorium on the camps from taking effect again. Already the city’s Planning and Zoning Department has approved a second location for a safe outdoor space near Edith and Candelaria which […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
Only driver injured after crashing into two homes, Albuquerque police say
Two homes in the Foothills were damaged Saturday. Police said a driver crashed into the homes.
Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after Albuquerque crash
Two crashes are being investigated. The Albuquerque Police Department said two crashes occurred on Saturday.
Rio Rancho police at SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT standoff in Albuquerque. New Mexico State Police told KRQE News 13 officers were serving a warrant at a home near Coors and Central. They say a man barricaded himself inside. There is a large police presence in the area. KRQE News […]
Albuquerque Coin Club: What is your coin worth?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ever wondered ‘what is your coin worth’? If you have an old box full of items, it might be time to search for some coins. The Albuquerque Coin Club has over 180 members that work to educate and inform the public on the topic of coins. The club will be at the New […]
Albuquerque neighborhood terrorized by vandal setting cars on fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terrified families in the Bel Air neighborhood of northeast Albuquerque have been waking up in the middle of the night to flames in their driveway. They say five cars have been set on fire since last weekend in a one-mile radius. People couldn’t figure out why but Saturday morning, a home security camera […]
Safe Outdoor Spaces move forward in Albuquerque after failed motion in city council
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s official, Safe Outdoor Spaces are moving forward in Albuquerque after another controversial vote failed in the city council chambers Wednesday evening. Last month, the city council voted to pause the city-sanctioned homeless camps for a year but the Mayor vetoed that decision. On Wednesday, councilors had the chance to override Keller’s […]
iheart.com
The United States Of Cussing: Albuquerque Makes The Top Five
The folks at WordTips decided to see which cities and states swear the most. Using social media data, they compiled a list broken out by city, state and even first names. CLICK HERE to read the list. And yes, while we try to be mostly angelic during the show, we...
Albuquerque City Council approves turning old convent into apartments
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors approved an agreement with a developer to turn an old convent into apartments. The building on 7th and Copper is boarded up and falling apart. Developer Mark Baker is wanting to turn it into the Villa Agave Apartments. It will consist of 15 apartments and $400,000 in MRA funding will […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
