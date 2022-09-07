ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

‘Star Wars’ Night at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The force shall be with you at this next game. Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting a ‘Star Wars’ night that will feature a special jersey worn by players and lots of fun at the game. The game will be on September 10 at 6:35 P.M. Fireworks will also be shown if the […]
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
KOAT 7

The mane event: APD gets horses ready for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people flock to New Mexico every fall for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. "There's hundreds of balloons and people and noise. They're going to have to get accustomed to that," said Officer Rob Debuck with the Albuquerque Police Department. He's been part of the...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque barbershop offering free haircuts on September 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local barbershop in Albuquerque is celebrating its five-year anniversary by giving back to the community. Marz Barbershop is giving out free haircuts Saturday, September 10. This applies to their Albuquerque westside and Rio Rancho locations. They say by giving back to the community, it will build a better culture for everyone. […]
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Drive-by shooting injures 2 at Albuquerque recording studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video shows people running for their lives in Albuquerque after more than a dozen shots were fired. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white vehicle that they believe is involved in a drive-by shooting last Friday night. The shooting happened near Edith and Paseo Del Norte in the […]
KOAT 7

Rules for Safe Outdoor Spaces in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Wednesday night's Albuquerque City Council meeting, Councilor Pat Davis mentioned the rules for how safe outdoor spaces will operate. “I think neighbors are right in the regard that we have not shared enough information about how these will address neighborhood issues,” Davis said. First...
KOAT 7

High traffic volumes expected at New Mexico State Fair

Fairgoers are having a blast at the New Mexico State Fair, but heavy traffic has people stuck on the road for hours. So, state fair officials shared a few tips on how to avoid the hassle. "If you get hung up or whatever, there's a few little hacks I can...
KRQE News 13

More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Sanctioned homeless camps are back after Albuquerque City Councilor Trudy Jones changed her vote during Wednesday night’s council meeting which prevented a moratorium on the camps from taking effect again. Already the city’s Planning and Zoning Department has approved a second location for a safe outdoor space near Edith and Candelaria which […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho police at SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT standoff in Albuquerque. New Mexico State Police told KRQE News 13 officers were serving a warrant at a home near Coors and Central. They say a man barricaded himself inside. There is a large police presence in the area. KRQE News […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: What is your coin worth?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ever wondered ‘what is your coin worth’? If you have an old box full of items, it might be time to search for some coins. The Albuquerque Coin Club has over 180 members that work to educate and inform the public on the topic of coins. The club will be at the New […]
KRQE News 13

Safe Outdoor Spaces move forward in Albuquerque after failed motion in city council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s official, Safe Outdoor Spaces are moving forward in Albuquerque after another controversial vote failed in the city council chambers Wednesday evening. Last month, the city council voted to pause the city-sanctioned homeless camps for a year but the Mayor vetoed that decision. On Wednesday, councilors had the chance to override Keller’s […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

