Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
UPDATE: WCSO identifies victim in homicide investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in what they now say is a homicide investigation. The WCSO stated they are actively working a homicide of Daquanna Bowden, 30. Daquanna was found in her father’s Payton Landing apartment located at 6099 Scottsville Road, according to authorities.
Man arrested for attempted murder after fleeing into bean field
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force made an arrest Sunday morning at 8 a.m. after spotting a man with outstanding warrants.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Report: Drug arrest leads to child wanton endangerment charge in Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is behind bars after he was arrested on drug-related charges while a child was present. On Wednesday, Cave City Police responded to the report of a possible break-in in progress on Marina Court. When they arrived on scene, officers made contact with a man who told officers someone broke in and was hiding in the attic.
WBKO
WCSO investigating armed robbery case after 2 French Bulldogs stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning. Just before noon on Sept. 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery that had occurred on Sandalwood Drive off of Mt. Olivet Road. Police described the three suspects...
wnky.com
WCSO investigating after 2 French Bulldogs allegedly stolen at gunpoint
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Police say they are investigating after two dogs were stolen in Bowling Green yesterday. On Thursday, Sept. 8 shortly before noon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery that had happened on Sandalwood Drive off My. Olivet Road. According to authorities, three masked black males rushed a victim with handguns and an assault rifle while demanding the victim’s two dogs and money.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY
CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on meth trafficking charge
A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with meth trafficking Wednesday afternoon. According to jail records, Bryan B. Miller, age 34, was arrested and charged with trafficking in two or more grams of methamphetamine. Miller was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with the Jamestown Police Department and lodged in the...
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Hits Nelson County Deputy
A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County after hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they saw a black Nissan Altima with...
wnky.com
KSP responds to fatal accident near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is investigating a fatal collision just outside Cave City. KSP responded to the crash involving two vehicles on KY 90 as of around 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, one person has died as a result of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder
A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has been charged after police responded to a fight. Courtney Jackson, was charged with resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and served a warrant for probation violation. On Wednesday, Glasgow police responded to a fight complaint on McKenna Street. Officers determined that Jackson...
z93country.com
Barren County Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to an arrest of a Barren County Ky. man for drug trafficking. On September 6, 2022, Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett were assigned to work drug interdiction on East Kentucky Highway 90. At approximately 10:47 pm the Deputies observed a passenger car with expired registration plates and operating in a careless manner. The Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for those moving violations. Once approaching the vehicle, the Deputies observed a passenger being very nervous. While Deputy Barnett was speaking to the driver about the violations Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. The Deputies then conducted a search of the passenger and the vehicle which resulted in approximately 80.10 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales being seized. While being questioned about the illegal narcotics the passenger stated the seized items belong to him.
wdrb.com
9/11 doctor thanks Kentucky women who wrote caring letters, as children, in the days following terror attacks
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you're grown, it can be hard to remember the lessons that shape who you become. The days when you strolled around school, half your current height. When innocence was a way of life, and you were clueless on how to spend it. "It was...
wnky.com
Fire damages home on Fair Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A home in Bowling Green sustained damage from a fire yesterday. On Thursday at 3:34 p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire with reported entrapment on Fair Street. Upon arrival, units located a single-story house with heavy fire at the...
k105.com
Driver escapes serious injury when dump truck overturns in Leitchfield
The driver escaped injury when a dump truck overturned in Leitchfield Friday morning. The Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 900 block of West White Oak Street (Hwy 62) at approximately 9:30 Friday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they...
wnky.com
Collision between dump truck and train causes road closure in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – A road section is closed for an unknown amount of time after a CSX train and dump truck were involved in an injury accident Friday. Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management deputy director Marcus Thurman stated a dump truck was totaled at 11:10 a.m. this morning in an accident involving a train on State Quarry Road.
WBKO
Horse Cave Adult Book Store closes after illegal activity, two deaths reported
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
Comments / 0