ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

‘Into the storm’: what the papers say about Liz Truss’s first day

By Martin Farrer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YOdQ_0hklDwEs00
Some front pages as Liz Truss became prime minister and addressed the nation from outside Downing Street.

Liz Truss may face a tough job to win over the nation’s voters, but she already has delighted Britain’s headline writers with a meterological metaphor from the steps of Downing Street that provided a gift for the front pages on her first day at the office.

Although a late summer downpour threatened to rain on her parade, the skies cleared just in time for the new prime minister to promise a sunnier times ahead as the country faces a cost of living crisis, the aftermath of the pandemic and war in Ukraine.

“We can ride out the storm” proclaims the headline in the Telegraph, above a picture of Truss and her husband, Hugh O’Leary, in front of the famous black door. The paper says that her pledge to cap energy bills at £2,500 “could halve inflation by next summer”, and also applauds the “most diverse top ministerial team in history”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:

'We can ride out the storm'#TomorrowsPapersToday

Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/XJexMG5KYg

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 6, 2022

The Times has the same headline – “We can ride out the storm” – and looks forward to Truss unveiling an “historic package” of tax cuts and bailouts”.

The Mail’s front page says that the sudden change in the weather disappointed the “Leftwing Twitterati” who it claims were crowing about the prospect of rain ruining Truss’s big day. “Then in a moment loaded with cheering symbolism, the skies cleared – and our new PM declared… Together we can ride out the storm”.

The Express goes with the same main headline – “Together we can ride out the storm” – and also reports that Truss has taken revenge on Rishi Sunak’s allies with a “brutal reshuffle”.

The Guardian turns the weather metaphor around to suggest that there could be trouble ahead. “Into the storm: Truss vows to solve cost of living crisis”, its main headline says. Also on the front, columnist Jonathan Freedland notes that Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson exited Downing Street “in sunshine, she entered after a heavy downpour. And those optics will have suited Boris Johnson just fine”.

“Truss assumes office with vow to steer Britain out of energy storm” says the Financial Times, while the i has “Truss era begins with tax warning”.

The Mirror has a large picture of Truss giving her speech and the headline “Now fix the Britain you lot broke”, again pinning blame for the country’s woes on the Tory governments of the past 12 years.

“Hello, Liz” is the headline in the Sun, with a picture of Truss meeting the Queen at Balmoral.

The Metro is another to go with “We can ride out the storm”, adding that the prime minister then went on a “cabinet sacking spree”.

Tomorrow's paper today 📰

'WE CAN RIDE OUT THE STORM'

🔴 Truss makes economy, energy and NHS priorities as the new PM

🔴 Downpour at No.10 before she starts a cabinet sacking spree#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rfep02aKkL

— Metro (@MetroUK) September 6, 2022

The Northern Echo also likes that line: “We can ride out the storm”.

Wednesday's @TheNorthernEcho

𝗪𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺

The message from Liz Truss as she promises a multibillion-pound package of help with energy bills, pledges to slash taxes and appoints a North East MP to her new-look Cabinet#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b433jdC8Yu

— Nick Gullon (@EchoNickG) September 6, 2022

Finally, the Daily Record doesn’t really think much of anything truss had to say, calling it “bland and full of hot air”. Its headline is “Nothing to say here”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pity poor Britons playing Liz Truss’s lottery

Last week, on ITV’s This Morning, the cheerily rodentine Phillip Schofield and his margarine-moulded familiar, Holly Willoughby, offered a desperate member of the public the chance to have their energy bills paid at the whim of a gaudy spinning wheel of chance. Schofield is a cruel god, for whom we are mere flies, our sufferings simply sport. The former gopher handler fired up his roulette wheel of misery, taunting his victim with possibilities, as the viewer’s financial security in the punishing winter ahead hung in the balance. This tasteless fiasco was in fact the perfect prologue to the Liz Truss era. Pray, poor peasants, and spin the wheel! Life is a lottery! And you lost it the moment you were born! But why don’t we meet some of life’s winners?
LOTTERY
The Independent

Voices: The week that made Britain unrecognisable

“Bye bye Bo-” There was already a sense of history in the air when, at 13:02 on Monday 5 September, the music finally stopped.In the streets of Westminster, a protester called Steve Bray has been playing his 20-second long Bay City Rollers inspired jingle, Bye Bye Boris, on loudspeaker and on repeat for three full years. And there he was, at very long last, finally pressing the stop button.Arguably, we should have realised, right then, that this would be an even more historic week than was already taking shape.We were outside the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre. I, as it...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jonathan Freedland
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Into The Storm#Economy#Daily Mail#Uk#Front Page#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

438K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy