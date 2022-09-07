ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

60s alert Saturday morning, coolest since May

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’ve been outside around sunrise lately, you’ve probably noticed the slightly cooler feel. That trend continues into the start of our weekend. In fact, the air should be dry enough to where much of Greater Houston could briefly dip below 70 for the first time since May!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Scattered downpours Wednesday, drier days ahead

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a few quiet weather days in Houston, scattered thunderstorms return today, mainly after 3 p.m. Scattered is the key word, meaning there will be space between each downpour, so not everyone gets wet. Where we do see storms, some could be briefly intense with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The rain will move from north to south, and mostly tapers off after sunset.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
KTRE

Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a blaze that towered over a lake southeast of New Orleans and the Coast Guard said the fire was out by Friday evening. The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says preliminary information indicates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kingwood.com

Upcoming Road Closure: Friday, September 16 through Monday, Sept

Upcoming Road Closure: Friday, September 16 through Monday, Septmeber 19th. Upcoming Road Closure, plan accordingly. From 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16th through 5 a.m. Monday, September 19th, Loop 494 will be CLOSED between FM 1485 E. (Where it crosses the railroad tracks) and FM 1485 (near Fish Tales restaurant) in New Caney.
NEW CANEY, TX
KHOU

Houston falls to Texas Tech, 33-30, in two overtimes in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Donovan Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech to a 33-30 victory over No. 25 Houston on Saturday. A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders (2-0) beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy