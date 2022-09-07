HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a few quiet weather days in Houston, scattered thunderstorms return today, mainly after 3 p.m. Scattered is the key word, meaning there will be space between each downpour, so not everyone gets wet. Where we do see storms, some could be briefly intense with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The rain will move from north to south, and mostly tapers off after sunset.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO