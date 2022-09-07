Read full article on original website
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Slightly lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend
Great news if you're tired of rainy weekends! We are going to see an abundance of sunshine over the next several days as our overall pattern is shifting drier.
cw39.com
60s alert Saturday morning, coolest since May
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’ve been outside around sunrise lately, you’ve probably noticed the slightly cooler feel. That trend continues into the start of our weekend. In fact, the air should be dry enough to where much of Greater Houston could briefly dip below 70 for the first time since May!
cw39.com
Scattered downpours Wednesday, drier days ahead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a few quiet weather days in Houston, scattered thunderstorms return today, mainly after 3 p.m. Scattered is the key word, meaning there will be space between each downpour, so not everyone gets wet. Where we do see storms, some could be briefly intense with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The rain will move from north to south, and mostly tapers off after sunset.
Another weekend, another round of traffic headaches in the Galleria area
HOUSTON — Heads up, drivers! If you plan to be out and about in the Galleria area this weekend, you need to know about a major closure. 59/69 Southwest Freeway will shut down in both directions at the 610 West Loop from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to Houston TranStar.
5 Houston-area amusement parks you need to visit at least once
These theme parks are perfect for a day trip or overnight adventure.
KHOU
Silver Alert | 84-year-old Houston woman last seen Wednesday in SW Houston
Equusearch is involved in the search for 84-year-old Pearl Radcliffe. She and her dog are both missing.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
KTRE
Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a blaze that towered over a lake southeast of New Orleans and the Coast Guard said the fire was out by Friday evening. The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says preliminary information indicates...
I-610 Loop and I-69 Southwest Freeway to see significant closures this weekend
Multiple closures will see ramps and lanes shut down Friday night until early Monday morning.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
Silver Alert: 76-year-old man with memory issues last seen in his SW Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a southwest Houston man missing since Wednesday night. Lincoln Williams, 76, has memory issues and could be disoriented, according to officials. Williams was last seen around 10 p.m. leaving his residence in the 16300 block of Calistoga Court near Willowridge...
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash
HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
kingwood.com
Upcoming Road Closure: Friday, September 16 through Monday, Sept
Upcoming Road Closure: Friday, September 16 through Monday, Septmeber 19th. Upcoming Road Closure, plan accordingly. From 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16th through 5 a.m. Monday, September 19th, Loop 494 will be CLOSED between FM 1485 E. (Where it crosses the railroad tracks) and FM 1485 (near Fish Tales restaurant) in New Caney.
Construction will cut down lanes on Memorial Drive until October
HOUSTON — If your commute takes you down Memorial Drive, you might want to start looking for alternate routes for the next month or so. A new construction project will cut down the lanes until October. It's happening near the tunnels in the westbound lanes from Westcott to the...
Anniversary of a killer storm: Remembering the terrible Galveston hurricane of 1900
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston was known as the grandest city in Texas at the dawn of the 20th century. But with the arrival of the hurricane on Sept. 8, 1900, the city would struggle to ever regain its former status. So devastating was the storm that it’s been estimated...
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man after found safe in SW Houston
Police said Lincoln Williams has been found safe.
KHOU
Houston falls to Texas Tech, 33-30, in two overtimes in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Donovan Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech to a 33-30 victory over No. 25 Houston on Saturday. A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders (2-0) beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games.
