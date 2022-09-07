ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there, and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
How Will Hurricane Earl Affect Maine And New Hampshire?

Considering the Atlantic Hurricane Season gets kicked off in June, it really has been a very quiet season. Until the last few weeks, we have not really mentioned anything about hurricanes, or even tropical storms. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing about a few different storms....
12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous

You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Is It Actually Illegal to Hitchhike in Maine?

In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River

If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
