Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Maine Pols Defend Maine Lobstermen over ‘Red List’ Designation
Maine's political leadership has come together in a bi-partisan show of support for the state's lobster industry after a conservation group called for the state's catch to be avoided and the rejection of a federal lawsuit over regulations designed to protect the endangered right whale. Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch...
Maine Open Lighthouse Day Has Arrived, and Here’s a Look at Those Participating
You can't get much more Maine than an event that will be happening on Saturday, September 10. It's the annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day here in this great state. It's a day where several lighthouses across Maine have open access to the public. Over the years, this holiday for lighthouse...
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?
We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there, and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
Here Are BeerAdvocate’s Top 20 Rated Maine Craft Beers
Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Will Hurricane Earl Affect Maine And New Hampshire?
Considering the Atlantic Hurricane Season gets kicked off in June, it really has been a very quiet season. Until the last few weeks, we have not really mentioned anything about hurricanes, or even tropical storms. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing about a few different storms....
20 Maine Restaurants Featured on Food TV Shows You Should Try
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
Quiz: Can You Guess If These New Hampshire Towns Are Real or Fictional?
New England native and comedy legend Steven Wright once said, “It’s a small world, but I’d hate to have to paint it.” The same can be said for New Hampshire. It’s a small state, you say. You know it well, you claim. Okay – let’s...
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Places That You’d Think Would Be in Maine But Are Not
In this day and age, people expect a lot, whether that's being able to go to a store they are used to, or just getting what they want. Moving to Maine, I must admit there were things that I expected to see and go to, but was in for a rude awakening.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
People Are Still Making the Same EZ Pass Error on the Maine Turnpike
EZ Pass has been a thing in Maine for over a decade now, but still manages to cause confusion on a daily basis for some motorists, specifically at toll booths. EZ Pass fast lanes have helped negate some of the issue, but at on-ramp toll booths, the same small but irritating problem continues to come up.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is Your Town One of the Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous
You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Is It Actually Illegal to Hitchhike in Maine?
In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River
If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
‘Jurassic World’ Star BD Wong Snaps a Selfie With a Fan in Maine
I haven’t seen the new Jurassic World movie yet, mostly because I don’t have the attention span for long movies but it is very high on my to-do list. Is it just me or does it seem like every new movie that comes out is more than two hours long?
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0