ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Japan military opens probe after sex harassment complaints

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbTzH_0hklCPGo00

Japan’s defense minister said Tuesday he has ordered a ministry-wide special investigation into growing reports of sexual assault after allegations of harassment were brought by a former soldier.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada’s order came after a female former soldier, Rina Gonoi, came forward in late August to request a reinvestigation of an alleged assault of her by former male colleagues last year. She also said she had received information from 146 servicemembers who said they had been harassed while on duty.

Hamada said the number of reported harassment cases has increased sharply in recent years despite efforts by the ministry to prevent them, and that it is time for a thorough review of the problem.

“Harassment is a violation of basic human rights. It also shakes troop morale and absolutely should not happen,” Hamada said.

Hamada said the number of complaints of sexual, power and other forms of harassment has risen from 256 in 2016 to 2,311 last year.

In a country where gender inequality remains high, sexual harassment is often disregarded and the #MeToo movement has been slow to catch on. But Japanese women have started to speak up, including some recently in the film industry.

Last week, Gonoi submitted a petition to the Defense Ministry signed by more than 100,000 people seeking a reinvestigation of her case by a third party.

She said three senior male colleagues in a dorm at a training ground in August 2021 pressed the lower part of their bodies against her, forcing her to spread her legs, as more than 10 other male colleagues watched and laughed, but none tried to stop them. She said in a statement that she filed a case with the ministry, but that the investigation was not properly conducted and local prosecutors dropped the case in May. A month later she quit the army and disclosed her allegations on social media.

Gonoi said she felt her case had been quashed and she had to raise her voice because there could be more victims if she didn't.

The ministry has begun a reinvestigation of the case.

On Tuesday, Hamada said he has dispatched prosecutors from the Inspector General’s Office of Legal Compliance to the regional army division overseeing the unit where Gonoi served.

The ministry will also create a panel of outside experts to review measures against harassment and study the causes of the recent increase in reported cases, Hamada said.

Gonoi said she hopes the ministry will release the findings in her case and take strict disciplinary action against the alleged assailants.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman

A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”.Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court in June after earlier pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.The court heard his victim was throttled, punched and had her hair pulled.His jail term was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chris Kaba: Black people ‘terrified’ after fatal shooting of unarmed rapper by police

Black communities have expressed concern over the fatal shooting of a Black man by police in London amid calls for nationwide protests. Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died following a pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, on Monday night.The 24-year-old’s Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street, Kirkstall Gardens, before one round was fired from a police weapon.Following two days of minimal information from the Metropolitan Police around the circumstances behind the shooting, the police watchdog confirmed on Wednesday evening that no gun was found in Mr Kaba’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of Chris Kaba demand Met Police officer be ‘immediately suspended’

The family of Chris Kaba have called for the Met Police officer involved in his shooting to be “immediately suspended”. Kaba, 24, was shot in Streatham Hill on Monday following a pursuit that saw the Audi he was driving hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street. He was unarmed, and died after a single shot was fired by a Met Police officer from the Specialist Firearms Command unit while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident, but the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy