Robyn Kennedy in line to claim 1st Worcester seat in state Senate

WORCESTER — Robyn K. Kennedy easily captured the Democratic primary to succeed state Sen. Harriette L. Chandler, the first woman elected to the state Senate from Worcester.

With the returns in from the Tuesday election, Kennedy posted a solid lead over Mayor Joseph M. Petty.

She registered 55.7% of the votes: 8,038 to 6,397, according to unofficial results.

In Worcester, with 38 of 38 precincts reporting, Kennedy collected more than 53% of the vote. Kennedy collected 5,182 votes to 4,457 for Petty, according to unofficial results.

Worcester is the biggest community in the 1st Worcester District.

Kennedy registered 58% of the vote in Northborough, 72% in Berlin and 76% in Bolton. In Boylston, Kennedy received 54% of the vote.

Petty carried West Boylston with 57% of the vote.

The new district includes part of Worcester, Northborough, West Boylston, Boylston, Bolton and Berlin

Kennedy and her supporters gathered at Nuestra restaurant on Pearl Street the night of the election. She addressed the crowd about 9:15 p.m.

She told her supporters that she ran so her 2-year-old niece so she, "knows and so every little girl knows that they deserve every seat at every table."

Kennedy is a former chief operating officer at YWCA of Central Massachusetts.

"For every little girl out there — and I want to call out especially girls of color — to be able to see women represented is so important,” Kennedy continued in an interview. "The number of women in the Legislature is going down. Representation does matter.”

Hard work and need for change

As for her primary victory, Kennedy attributed it to hard work and voters looking for change.

“For us, since day one, our campaign strategy has been about knocking on doors, going voter to voter…and sharing my platform directly with them, and having those conversations,” Kennedy said in an interview. “I think those conversations paid off.”

Kennedy also said her victory in the primary was, “a continuance of last fall’s municipal election,” where progressive political newcomers claimed two City Council seats.

“The city is at a turning point,” Kennedy said. “It’s good to bring in more representatives to government, bring in new ideas and perspectives.”

And Kennedy said that other progressive young women should give her a call if considering political office.

"I look forward to supporting progressive young women across the board who want to get involved in politics,” Kennedy said. “Run, run, run, run."

Petty to support Kennedy, finish mayoral term

Shortly after 9 p.m., at a gathering at El Basha Restaurant, Petty acknowledged to his campaign workers and supporters that Kennedy looked to be the winner.

He told onlookers he will support Kennedy and that he will finish his term as mayor.

"We both took the step of running for higher office with the hope of making better the 1st Worcester District," Petty said. "I want to wish Robyn well, support Robyn and thank her for the well-run race."

In an interview, Petty said that he planned to finish out his term as mayor and that he would decide on whether to seek re-election early next year. He said that he will work on securing a new Burncoat High School building, for the city to continue on its environmental goals and to work on housing and mental health in the city.

"I'll be out working tomorrow morning for the City of Worcester," Petty said.

Petty said both campaigns worked hard and that he wished Kennedy well in the general election.

"Robyn's a hard worker; she'll serve with distinction and hard work," Petty said.

The summerlong campaign was a clash between two lifelong Worcester residents, a longtime Worcester public official and its longest-serving mayor against a first-time candidate with experience in both state government and in working within the Worcester community.

Kennedy is now the heavy favorite to succeed Chandler, also a Democrat. There is no Republican candidate on the ballot and Lisa Mair of Berlin is running as an unenrolled candidate.

Chandler congratulates Kennedy

Chandler congratulated Kennedy in a statement and said she would work to secure her victory in November.

Chandler announced in January that she would not be seeking re-election after serving in the state Senate for over 20 years, creating an open position and speculation as to who would run to replace the first woman elected to the state Senate from Worcester.

Petty: Voters wanting him as mayor may have been factor

In the last weeks of the campaign, the matter of Petty's potential successor as mayor gained steam as an issue. At-Large City Councilor Donna M. Colorio would assume the role as vice chair of the City Council.

Petty said that while he did not want to take away from Kennedy's hard work, he heard from voters who did not want him to vacate his position as mayor. He said that people wanting him to remain as mayor or not wanting Colorio to become mayor may have been a small factor in his loss.

"Even today some came out to me when I was out at the voting precinct and said, 'I'm still debating if I want you to leave as mayor,'" Petty said.

