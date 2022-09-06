Read full article on original website
Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing
JERSEY CITY, N.J., and CATAÑO, Puerto Rico — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of International Sales & Marketing. The transaction represents the 53rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of...
Wesco to Acquire Data Center Solutions Provider for $217M
PITTSBURGH — Wesco International on Wednesday announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Rahi Systems Holdings Inc. for $217 million. Rahi, a privately held company headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading provider of global hyperscale data center solutions. The purchase price represents approximately 7.5x Rahi’s projected trailing 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
