ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Imperial Dade Acquires International Sales & Marketing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and CATAÑO, Puerto Rico — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of International Sales & Marketing. The transaction represents the 53rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Wesco to Acquire Data Center Solutions Provider for $217M

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International on Wednesday announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Rahi Systems Holdings Inc. for $217 million. Rahi, a privately held company headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading provider of global hyperscale data center solutions. The purchase price represents approximately 7.5x Rahi’s projected trailing 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy