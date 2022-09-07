Piece of World Trade Center arrives at Sheppard AFB

SHEPPARD AFB (KFDX/KJTL) — September 11, 2001, was the day that two planes hit the world trade center and another hit the pentagon.

It is considered the worst terrorist attack in American history.

New York Firefighter Warren Terry was there to witness it all and said we should always remember the lives that were lost

“What I remember that day was, you know, well not that day but the days that followed also was the condition of the people that we were bringing out and the commitment and dedication that the people at the site had to just keep working and a lot of those are people who are getting sick now,” Terry said.

New York native William Doukas is an Airman at Sheppard Air Force Base and was a driving force in getting the 3,000-pound piece of steel from one of the Twin Towers to Wichita Falls.

“As far as I’m concerned they were helping us,” Terry said. “Sgt. Doukas reached out to me, he’s from New York originally, and asked if we could help get some World Trade Center steel so that they could have an appropriate and proper monument for their vigils. We were honored that they would want to honor our fallen and they make such great sacrifices themselves,” Terry said.

He was in 10th grade at the time of the attack and said 9/11 is the reason he joined the military.

Doukas wanted the city of Wichita Falls to have a piece of this history they could remember forever.

“It’s the largest airforce training base and with it being stored at the FDNY Training Facility, I just thought the symbolism was one. I still remember where I was that day,” Doukas said.

9/11 is an event that people all over the country will never forget. Most people remember exactly what they were doing at the time of the attack, as the world paused to watch the tragedy unfold.

“Maybe to have a reminder to honor those, might just kinda spark that conversation at dinner about why the 344 firefighters, the many first responders, and the men and women in the service that have died since that day,” Doukas said.

Now Sheppard Air Force Base is one of many places around the country where you can find a piece of the World Trade Center.

The memorial will be accessible to everyone at the front of the base.

“We’re going to actually put it at the front base/front gate, so that way it gets the most traffic and everybody’s able to see it,” Tanner Crow of SAFB said. “Not only the airmen that are going off base but the veterans that are coming on and all the active duty so it’s right there in front.”

The plan is for the memorial to be done by the end of the year, but until then, this piece of history will be stored safely.

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the horrendous attacks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.