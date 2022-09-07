ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Las Vegas chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop early Saturday several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank said the officer was taken to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Rollover#Las Vegas Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Fox5 KVVU

No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night. LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in custody after robbery at gunpoint in Henderson neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they've arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in a Henderson neighborhood this week. The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 200 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard, near Windmill Parkway, according to a Facebook post from Henderson Police.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy