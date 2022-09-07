Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
47-year-old Las Vegas man dies weeks after being injured in suspected DUI crash
A 47-year-old man died nearly one month after being hit by a driver accused of leaving the scene and hitting three other cars, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Man hit by car dies a month later marking 98th traffic-related death
A man who darted through stopped traffic and was hit by a car in August has died marking the 98th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.
Police: One injured after fight on strip leads to stabbing
Las Vegas Metro police responded to a fight in the area of East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police: Officer, suspect exchange gunfire after traffic stop east of Strip
A man is dead and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer is in the hospital after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Las Vegas chase
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop early Saturday several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank said the officer was taken to...
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Police officials said that the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart. A car struck him and he lodged onto the front windshield. The car did not stop, and continued onto Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive where it hit a median. The impact of this forced the pedestrian to hit the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
Officer wounded, man killed in exchange of gunfire near UNLV campus
A Metro officer was wounded and a suspect was killed when the two exchanged gunfire near the UNLV campus early Saturday morning, police said.
Shooting in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood leaves 1 dead, police say
Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley's southwest corner.
Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after southwest Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash that injured a motorcyclist in the southwest valley. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at Jones Boulevard and Badura Avenue (near Warm Springs Road). Police said the motorcyclist was in critical condition and was later taken to UMC. The roadway at Jones and […]
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at Jones Boulevard near Badura Avenue near Warm Springs Road. Police stated that the victim involved in the crash was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition. The identity of the motorcyclist was not provided by the Police. The officials have...
Man indicted in 2-day spree of burglaries, robberies
A man facing charges in a string of robberies on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 was indicted Thursday by a Clark County grand jury.
Metro police warn against hanging out at ‘The Saddle’ in northeast Las Vegas
Metro police are stepping up patrols in the northeast valley area known as "The Saddle" after increasing reports of violent crime
Fox5 KVVU
No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night. LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.
‘What did I do,’ Man said he was drinking before hitting Las Vegas police officer in suspected DUI crash: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer allegedly told police he was drinking beer before the collision. John Boyd, 65, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, Aug. 3 when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of […]
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
Man in motorized wheelchair hit, injured in North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash that injured a man riding in a motorized wheelchair while attempting to cross a road. It happened on Wednesday when police said the man was crossing Craig Road outside of a crosswalk. The man who is believed to be in either his 60s […]
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after robbery at gunpoint in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they've arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in a Henderson neighborhood this week. The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 200 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard, near Windmill Parkway, according to a Facebook post from Henderson Police.
Speeding woman on cocaine kills drunk driver high on meth in North Las Vegas, police say
A speeding woman is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when she crashed into another car, killing its driver who was under the influence of methamphetamine, police said.
