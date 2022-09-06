Read full article on original website
Celebrated Poet and English Professor Nikki Giovanni Retires from Virginia Tech
Internationally renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovani will start a new chapter after 35 years as a professor in Virginia Tech’s English department. She has officially retired, marking what the university calls the “end of a poetic era.”. “I hope that I’ve done a good job,” Giovanni said...
Students At Jackson State University Forced To Withdraw From Classes Amidst Water Crisis
Students at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi are being forced to drop in-person classes and return home amidst the city’s water crisis, according to CNN. Flooding in the state due to heavy rain on Aug. 29 prompted Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) to declare a state of emergency as thousands of residents went without clean drinking water.
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
BET
Nurses Of Color Want 'Action' And Not Just An Apology From American Nurses Association For Historic Racism
The American Nurses Association (ANA) recently apologized for its historic racist practices. But now, nurses of color want to see the ANA take action to amend for past wrongs and to address the racism they continue to experience today. On June 11, ANA’s governing body voted unanimously to adopt the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Black Doctor Launches Telemedicine and Walk-In Clinic to Address Healthcare Disparities Across the State
Dr. Patricia Horace, a Primary Care Physician and the founder and CEO of ExtraCare Concerns, a Black-owned healthcare facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is helping local residents to achieve wellness and ideal health throughout Tarrant county and beyond. As the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, she has turned her attention to getting...
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States
Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
Meet The Experts Behind ‘The Black Family’s Guide to College Admissions’
For what has been a two-year project, veteran admissions experts Timothy L. Fields and Shereem Herndon-Brown are igniting a complex, yet necessary conversation amid today’s evolving higher education landscape. The dynamic duo is inviting all Black families who have had to make many life decisions around education and exposure...
Watch: Expert Dr. Andrea Joseph-McCatty Discusses Why Black Girls Are Disproportionately Suspended Compared To Their Counterparts
Nationally, they are the only group of girls disproportionately suspended in relation to their enrollment. The post Watch: Expert Dr. Andrea Joseph-McCatty Discusses Why Black Girls Are Disproportionately Suspended Compared To Their Counterparts appeared first on NewsOne.
