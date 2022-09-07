ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Green, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KGW

PBOT raises parking rates for events in Lloyd Event District

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders can expect to pay more parking during big events at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Oregon Convention Center. Metered parking in the Lloyd Event District will go up from $1 an hour to $3 an hour starting Friday, Sept. 9, on days of events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Downtown Portland#Infrastructure#City Council#Frogs#Frog Ferry#Riverplace
KGW

How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Amid public safety power shutoffs, watch out for scam callers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's hot, dry and windy weather conditions this weekend are putting the region at high risk for wildfires, prompting Portland General Electric and Pacific Power to take the unusual step of pre-emptively scheduling limited power outages to make sure their equipment doesn't spark a blaze. The...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy