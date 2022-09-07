Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Record numbers in Hood River County search and rescue calls
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Perched at 6,000 feet, Cloud Cap Inn sits at the foot of Mount Hood’s north side. The historic building was once property of the U.S. Forest Service but now it is home to the Hood River Crag Rats. The all-volunteer organization is funded strictly...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
What led PGE and Pacific Power to cut power to thousands of customers in Oregon?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power companies are on high alert heading into the weekend as strong winds and hot, dry weather create extreme wildfire danger across western Oregon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power cut off electricity to as many as 40,000 customers on Friday to lower the risk of their power lines sparking a fire.
Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire is polluting air across western Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Portland air is rated ”moderate,” but air in Oakridge, near the big wildfire, is rated “hazardous.” Here’s how yo.
PGE's public safety power shutoffs cut power to thousands in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The wind began to pick up in the hills of Northwest Portland early Friday afternoon. It explained Portland General Electric's decision to conduct public safety power shutoffs across the area. "It's extremely frustrating," Eric Reddy said. Reddy is a server at the popular Skyline Restaurant. It...
PBOT raises parking rates for events in Lloyd Event District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders can expect to pay more parking during big events at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Oregon Convention Center. Metered parking in the Lloyd Event District will go up from $1 an hour to $3 an hour starting Friday, Sept. 9, on days of events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said.
Safety-related shutoffs are over and power is coming back, PGE and Pacific Power say
PORTLAND, Ore. — After shutting off power for tens of thousands of customers on Friday due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Saturday that they were turning the lights back on. A Pacific Power spokesman said power had...
Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
Portland, other local governments see cyber insurance costs skyrocket, as attacks increase
PORTLAND, Ore. — By the time Portland city leaders realized what had happened, it was too late. In April, cybercriminals made off with $1.4 million — the single largest heist of public funds in city history. Emails suggest that a city treasurer had flagged the million-dollar wire transfer...
How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
Amid public safety power shutoffs, watch out for scam callers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's hot, dry and windy weather conditions this weekend are putting the region at high risk for wildfires, prompting Portland General Electric and Pacific Power to take the unusual step of pre-emptively scheduling limited power outages to make sure their equipment doesn't spark a blaze. The...
'It's making it better for us': Pacific Power shutoffs to impact up to 12,700 customers
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — In an effort to prevent wildfires, Pacific Power shut off power to a handful of areas across the state due to strong easterly winds, low humidity and hot weather. As of Friday evening, these "public safety power shutoffs" impacted more than 10,000 utility customers around...
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
‘Work with me’: Mayor Ted Wheeler pleads with Portlanders to not give up on the city
PORTLAND, Ore. — With school back in session for Portland students, KGW checked in with Mayor Ted Wheeler on his new emergency declaration to ban homeless individuals from camping near school campuses. The ban went into effect about two weeks ago. Since then, the city’s Impact Reduction Teams have...
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
Vitae Springs Fire threatens homes in South Salem; Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
SALEM, Ore. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place in South Salem due to a "high-risk" grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday evening. The fire is burning off the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South and...
Santiam Canyon still in recovery two years after Beachie Creek Fire
LYONS, Oregon — It's hard to forget what we saw two years ago when people lost their homes in wildfires in the Santiam Canyon and other parts of the state. Today many wildfire survivors are still rebuilding. KGW checked back in with a retired couple who lost their dream...
Oregon's first exclusive sparkling winery will soon open in Dayton
Domaine Willamette in the Dundee Hills aims to bring sparkling wine to the table while making a positive impact on the environment. It's set to open on Sept. 19.
Portland firefighters ask for double overtime pay amid chronic staffing shortages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters are asking for an overtime pay boost due to what they describe as two years of frequent mandatory overtime to plug gaps caused by chronic staffing shortages. The union that represents firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue is requesting that the overtime pay rate...
TriMet gets ready to launch FX2-Division bus line, running between downtown Portland and Gresham
PORTLAND, Oregon — A new bus line along Southeast Division Street is almost ready to start running in Portland. TriMet said it will change things for the better in a big way. TriMet is pretty proud of its 30 new bright green buses ready to roll on SE Division...
