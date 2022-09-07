PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders can expect to pay more parking during big events at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Oregon Convention Center. Metered parking in the Lloyd Event District will go up from $1 an hour to $3 an hour starting Friday, Sept. 9, on days of events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO