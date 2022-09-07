Read full article on original website
International Business Times
All Eyes On Army As Brazil Heads For Elections
With President Jair Bolsonaro trailing in the polls and regularly alleging Brazil's voting system is plagued by fraud, all eyes are on the military and the role it could play in the country's deeply divisive October elections. The far-right president, an ex-army captain, has enthusiastically courted the military's support and...
International Business Times
Australia Says Navy Not Deterred By Chinese Intimidation In South China Sea
The Australian navy is not deterred by the Chinese navy's "unusual behavior" of shadowing the country's warships in the contested waters of the South China Sea, Australia's navy chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has said. "That's unusual behavior. I don't know another navy that does that. It's a departure from...
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Reveals 'Filth, Hunger' At The Frontline; 90% Want To Escape Ukraine War
A Russian paratrooper in the Ukraine war has detailed the "filth, hunger and sweat" he and his comrades suffered in the first two months on the frontlines, adding that the unhealthy conditions are pushing most soldiers to find ways to end their contracts. In a memoir, "Zov" (Call), that was...
Job creation in South Africa: the president’s advisors discuss what it will take
At the end of 2021, South Africa recorded its highest unemployment rate since the dawn of democracy, at 35.3%. The figure has marginally dropped but there is still concern about how the country will tackle this issue. Dori Posel spoke to Trudi Makhaya, economic advisor to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as Kenneth Creamer and Liberty Mncube, who are on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, about unemployment, job creation, the informal sector and the country’s challenges with excessive market power.
International Business Times
Japan's Ruling Party Says Half Its MPs Had Unification Church Ties
Around half of Japan's ruling party lawmakers have had dealings with the Unification Church, an official said Thursday, after the assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe heightened scrutiny of the religious organisation also sometimes known as the Moonies. The man suspected of shooting Abe dead in July allegedly targeted the former...
James Costos, Javier Aguirresarobe on Why Commissions Count
In a bid to further extend its Shooting in Spain brand around the world, the Spain Film Commission (SFC) began in 2018 to name prominent figures in the international entertainment biz as honorary ambassadors. Among them are former HBO executive and U.S. ambassador to Spain James Costos; director Terry Gilliam; actors Emily Blunt and Aitana Sánchez- Gijón; NBCUniversal executive Veronica Sullivan; DP Javier Aguirresarobe and Indian location manager Ramji Natarajan. Variety approached three of them to give their take on helping to promote Spain as a key destination for film-TV shoots and assess the challenges that remain. As the U.S. ambassador to...
International Business Times
EU Ministers Seek Ways To Face Energy Shock
EU energy ministers on Friday will attempt to forge a united response to the energy shock from Russia's war on Ukraine that has sent prices for electricity and heating skyrocketing. Moscow's invasion has seen the price of natural gas hit record levels, throwing the EU economy into deep uncertainty with...
International Business Times
Commonwealth Marks Loss Of Figurehead, Link To The Past
As Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a string of dominions, realms and former colonies marked the loss of a shared figurehead and an irreplacable link to a quickly fading era. Although she was 96 years old, the queen's death came as an emotional jolt felt...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
For Many Weary Chinese, Lockdown Dread Trumps Fear Of COVID
When COVID-19 case numbers started ticking up in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen last week, Robin Chen got in his car and fled to nearby Huizhou. It wasn't because he feared the virus - many of his friends overseas had caught it and recovered - but he didn't want to lose his freedom again as speculation swirled that Shenzhen was headed for its second lockdown in six months.
International Business Times
Colombia's Territorial Battle Between Indigenous And Black Communities
Cattle nonchalantly graze near a dilapidated farm on partly charred and abandoned sugarcane fields. In the fertile Cauca valley in Colombia's southwest, Nasa Indigenous people have been forcibly occupying farmland, claiming to be putting to an end damaging monoculture in the country's main sugarcane growing area. These sudden eruptions have...
