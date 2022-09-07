Read full article on original website
Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center
Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced. Update 4: SR-371 from the 79 to the 74, all open! SR-74 reopened from 243/74 (Mountain Center) all the way to Bighorn Dr (going to Palm Desert)SR-74 will still be closed from Borco St (Hemet) to 243/74 (Mountain Center) The post Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center appeared first on KESQ.
