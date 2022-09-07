Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced. Update 4: SR-371 from the 79 to the 74, all open! SR-74 reopened from 243/74 (Mountain Center) all the way to Bighorn Dr (going to Palm Desert)SR-74 will still be closed from Borco St (Hemet) to 243/74 (Mountain Center) The post Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center appeared first on KESQ.

