ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Thank you county commissioners

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJBSe_0hkl9nrK00
Constable Justin West - Galveston County Precinct 4

Constable Justin West - Galveston County Precinct 4

Today the Galveston County, Texas Commissioner's Court passed a resolution with a vote of 4 to 1 honoring the deputies of the Galveston County Precinct 1, 2, and 4 Offices along with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies who have been serving along the Texas-Mexico Border as a part of Operation Lone Star.

Our Law Enforcement deputies have been fighting to protect our County and State from the overwhelming influx of illegal drugs, human and sex trafficking, and crime that stems from these activities.

Since our involvement with the Kinney County Sheriff's Office, our agencies have made contact with smugglers from Galveston County and the greater Houston Area as well as uncovered stash houses in our area.

Please let the deputies from our Galveston County Agencies know you appreciate them and tell our County Judge and Commissioners thank you for supporting Law Enforcement!#operationlonestar #ols #southernborder #smuggling- with Judge Mark Henry Commissioner Darrell Apffel Re-Elect Joe Giusti for County Commissioner Jimmy Fullen 2024 Constable Jimmy Fullen KPRC2 Robert Arnold

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Congratulations Officer Brown

The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a Patriots Awards luncheon to honor commendable First Responders of League City and Galveston County. The Kemah Police Department was honored to learn that, after being nominated, our very own Officer Brown was selected to be 1 of 7 recipients of the Patriot Award.
KEMAH, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement

Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Galveston County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Galveston County, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Politics State#Politics Local
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
Lootpress

Texas woman sentenced for role in drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Narkevia Lewis, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced today to 151 months of incarceration for her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lewis, age 24, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Aiding...
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton woman charged with attempted murder in Moody, TX

A Dayton woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly using her own colostomy bag to beat a woman in Moody, TX, according to reports from the Waco Tribune-Herald. Tammy Faye Hill, 51, was arrested by the Moody Police Department last month on second-degree felony charges of...
DAYTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Area Entertainer

Welcome to the Chamber...

Get ready for chills and thrills the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce's newest member, Ghost Tours of Galveston is now touring Dickinson with ghost tours on Dickinson Bayou. Dash Beardsley's Ghost Tours of Galveston. #dickinsontx#VisitDickinsonTx.
DICKINSON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Have y'all met Brian Hanby?

Brian Hanby has lived in and around League City for 49.5 years ( his whole life). Brian is running for City Council because he has finally gotten to a place in his life where he has the time, energy, and talent to contribute –
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Save the date La Marque Bayou Fest - OCTOBER 15, 2022

Bayou Fest is brought to you by the City of La Marque and Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce. “COWBOY” JONES CHILDREN’S FISHING TOURNAMENT. Join Rusty Hook Fishing Club for the annual kids’ fishing tournament! The first 200 children 12 years old and younger to register will receive a free t-shirt and lunch. Participants must provide a rod and rod and reel, but Boyd’s One Stop will provide the bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Kids can fish from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with parent or guardian supervision. For ten categories of fish, kids can win a new rod and reel plus a new tackle box provided by La Marque Lions Club. Alex’s A/C provides goody bags stuffed with goodies from several Texas City – La Marque Chamber members.
LA MARQUE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy