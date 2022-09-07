Thank you county commissioners

Constable Justin West - Galveston County Precinct 4

Today the Galveston County, Texas Commissioner's Court passed a resolution with a vote of 4 to 1 honoring the deputies of the Galveston County Precinct 1, 2, and 4 Offices along with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies who have been serving along the Texas-Mexico Border as a part of Operation Lone Star.

Our Law Enforcement deputies have been fighting to protect our County and State from the overwhelming influx of illegal drugs, human and sex trafficking, and crime that stems from these activities.

Since our involvement with the Kinney County Sheriff's Office, our agencies have made contact with smugglers from Galveston County and the greater Houston Area as well as uncovered stash houses in our area.

Please let the deputies from our Galveston County Agencies know you appreciate them and tell our County Judge and Commissioners thank you for supporting Law Enforcement!#operationlonestar #ols #southernborder #smuggling- with Judge Mark Henry Commissioner Darrell Apffel Re-Elect Joe Giusti for County Commissioner Jimmy Fullen 2024 Constable Jimmy Fullen KPRC2 Robert Arnold