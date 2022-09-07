ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

2 charged in series of daytime robberies

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBnNf_0hkl9d2400

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash -- primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale.

Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set to be arraigned Thursday in a Pomona courtroom on robbery and elder abuse charges stemming from a series of crimes, including an alleged attack July 9 that was caught on video of a 64-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch Market in the Rowland Heights area.

``These were brazen robberies -- all of which occurred during the day and they're very troubling to all of us,'' Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said at a news conference announcing the case. ``The victims in these cases were targeted because they were wearing expensive jewelry, carrying designer items and ... large amounts of cash.''

The district attorney noted that the male victim in the Rowland Heights attack was pistol-whipped and injured as he and the woman loaded items into their vehicle outside the store.

The suspects, both armed, attacked the pair and took the man's Rolex watch before fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Challenger with paper plates, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported, with Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis subsequently saying the watch was valued at $60,000.

Similar crimes allegedly involving one or both of the defendants occurred in Glendale, Rosemead, La Puente, Temple City and Fullerton, in which items including Rolex watches, jewelry, a designer purse and cash were taken, according to Gascón.

The majority of the alleged victims are from the Asian-American community, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Thomas is charged with 12 counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of elder abuse stemming from the alleged crime spree, while Watts is charged with six counts of second-degree robbery and one count of elder abuse, according to the District Attorney's Office. The two -- who were arrested last month -- are also facing firearm use allegations.

A third man, Eric Burham, 21, is facing one count of second-degree robbery involving an alleged May 11 attack with Thomas and Watts on a 35-year- old woman and a 31-year-old man in Glendale, in which cash and various items were taken, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Gascón said there is an ``ongoing investigation'' into the alleged crime spree, noting that ``a lot of work is still pending'' and that there may be additional charges filed in the future.

Shortly after the Rowland Heights-area attack, Solis sponsored a $15,000 reward to ``bring the perpetrators of this offense to justice.''

In a statement Tuesday, Solis thanked Gascón's office for pursuing the charges.

``The trauma that was inflicted on the survivors was witnessed by many and will take time to recover and heal,'' Solis said. ``The arrest and the charging of these individuals is part of the path toward justice and resolution of the trauma experienced by the survivors of these robberies.''

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

2 men stabbed at Long Beach gay bar; suspect still outstanding

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after two men were stabbed at a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning. The attack happened around 1:50 a.m. at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of East Broadway. According to police, two men were stabbed in the upper body and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora

Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
GLENDORA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Fullerton, CA
Crime & Safety
La Puente, CA
Crime & Safety
Rowland Heights, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
City
Rowland Heights, CA
City
La Puente, CA
City
Pomona, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Temple City, CA
Temple City, CA
Crime & Safety
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rosemead, CA
Rosemead, CA
Crime & Safety
Key News Network

2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
COVINA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies

LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilda Solis
2urbangirls.com

Black female officer makes history in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death in car in Glendora: LASD

Police and deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in Glendora Thursday morning. The Glendora Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of West Bridwell Street around 8:10 a.m., where they found the unidentified man sitting in a vehicle with “apparent gunshot wounds,” according […]
GLENDORA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​More Deadly Violence Strikes Pomona Thursday

POMONA – Few details were available after one person was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to the 600 block of North Fillmore Place around 2:10 September 8. One victim was located at the scene and pronounced dead, according to the Pomona Police...
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Rolex#Dodge
spectrumnews1.com

No official timeline on closure of Men’s Central Jail

On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men’s Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn’t have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 2, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer was near the intersection of Brand Blvd. and Colorado St. when they noticed a male place an open bottle of liquor on the ground. The officer contacted the male, identified as 37-year-old Elvis Kazaryan (transient), regarding the violation and informed him that it is illegal to have an open container out in public. During the contact, the officer located a methamphetamine pipe, 16 individually wrapped balloons of heroin, and a credit card belonging to another individual. Utilizing departmental resources, the officer learned that Kazaryan had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Kazaryan was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing narcotics for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, identity theft, and his outstanding warrant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
foxla.com

California man with extensive criminal history released early; Arrested on new murder charge

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man with an extensive criminal history who was released early from prison has been arrested on a new murder charge. Byron Floyd, 58, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of Fredrick Williams, 43, in San Bernardino. Officers found Floyd to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino Police Department where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy