Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
9-08-22 Thursdays with Tony
00:30 - Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joins the show. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take...
wdayradionow.com
August Weather Summary 2022: Near Average Temperatures, Below To Near Average Rainfall
While some saw above average rainfall for the month of August, many fell short as several systems passed north and south of North Dakota and favored more into Minnesota. Portions of northeastern North Dakota, and most of Minnesota saw the higher amounts of rainfall with locations seeing over 150% average rainfall. Fargo's NDAWN Weather station reported 2.66" of rainfall, slightly above average, while the Airport had .16" below average. Just to the east across the river amounts over 4" were reported! See Imagines 5, 6, and 7 for reported rainfall, departure from average, and percentage of average below.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joins WDAY Midday's "Thursday's With Tony" to speak on pedestrian bridge, Ward systems, and about running again in 2024
(Fargo, ND) -- Two city commissioners, one former and one current, spoke about multiple topics happening right now in Fargo. Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joined Thursdays with Tony Gherig to speak about multiple topics. Strand gave opinions and thoughts on subjects like the proposed 2nd avenue bridge, The Newman Center and the townhome plans, making executive sessions public, his thoughts on transitioning to a Ward system, Fargo's Diversity Director, and if he would run again for the commission in the 2024 election.
wdayradionow.com
9-08-22 The Coffee Club Hour 3
00:55 - Jayci Altenbernd - Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau (FMCVB) LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Drag Show director invites all ages to attend "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" event on Saturday
(Fargo, ND) -- All ages are invited to attend a family friendly drag show this weekend. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot. The event is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 18 and under, and children ages 5 and under can enter for free.
wdayradionow.com
South Fargo apartment fire leaves several tenants displaced
(Fargo, ND) -- An Apartment fire in South Fargo has left several tenants displaced. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that crews were called to the Granger Court Apartments in the 900 block of 43rd street south, near West Acres Mall, for reports of flames inside. They found fire on the third floor, spreading into the attic of the building.
wdayradionow.com
Three detained, one arrested in overnight chase through Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- One person is under arrest, while three others were detained following a possible shooting and chase into Moorhead late Wednesday. The Moorhead Police Department says that at around 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle headed into the city on I-94 traveling unsafely. When the vehicle was found, it was going over 100 mph. After a brief chase, the vehicle turned off at mile marker two and exited at Main Avenue Southeast, where it crashed. The four inside the car then ran on foot.
wdayradionow.com
9-08-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 2
7:06 - 7:20 - How do the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks win Game 2 Friday night and force a decisive Game 3?. 7:23 - 7:34 - Some analysts are predicting Kirk Cousins will be the NFL’s MVP this season. Could Cousins be the MVP? Why or why not?. Who should be...
Comments / 0