Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Accepts Sidewalk Study
The Buffalo City Council approved and accepted the ADA Sidewalk Study for the Main Street Planning Project during their meeting this week. Mayor Shane Schrader explained that the purpose of the report is to inventory and address current pedestrian facilities within the City of Buffalo and to prioritize future construction of pedestrian travel-ways within the city limits, as well as connect existing city properties and sidewalk/pedestrian networks.
county17.com
City Council mulls future of 3rd Street Plaza
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The future use of the 3rd Street Plaza downtown is up in the air with potential changes under consideration by the Gillette City Council. During their regular meeting on Sept. 6, the council heard two possible solutions to address questions arising in recent months following the council’s June vote to allow the 3rd Street Plaza to be used for private events, both of which require some changes to the current memorandum of understanding between the City of Gillette and Gillette Mainstreet.
county17.com
Discussions underway regarding possible city pool relocation to recreation center
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Pool could find a new home at the Campbell County Recreation Center depending on how preliminary discussions between the city and the county advance. The current pool, on S. Gillette Avenue, has been closed in recent months for a demolition and reconstruction project,...
Sheridan Media
Old Acme Power Plant A Topic Of Discussion At National Conference
Reclamation work at the Old Acme Power Plant site has been getting some national attention. Last month, Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski attended the National Brownfields Training Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on behalf of the district. The conference is the largest gathering in the country that’s focused...
Sheridan Media
Speed Limit Change
A speed limit change to an area near Sheridan High School was an item of consideration Tuesday night at the Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Sheridan resident Don Kollekowski presented a petition to the Sheridan City Council at their August 15 meeting asking...
Sheridan Media
JCHC Clinic Reports Coping With Noise from Construction
Johnson County Healthcare Center Clinic Director Miranda Camino, in her recent report to the hospital board, said construction near the clinic’s corner of the facility has been noticed by employees and patients. Camino was asked about new Physicians Assistant (PA) Mitchell Volin that has begun working in the clinic.
cowboystatedaily.com
High Winds Spark Fire In ‘Boneyard’ Outside Eagle Butte Mine In Gillette
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. High winds toppled powerlines Thursday morning, sparking a grass fire outside the Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette. Firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department responded to a grass fire along Highway 14-16 near the Eagle Butte Mine shortly after 1 a.m....
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Renews Contract with Animal Shelter
The Buffalo City Council renewed the contract with St. Francis Animal Shelter for them to provide services for the city for the current fiscal year. According to Kathy Day, with the SFAS, who spoke at the council’s Tuesday meeting, there were a few changes to this year’s contract.
Sheridan Media
Parker talks on summer tourism
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker is optimistic in spite of the list of troubles the Cowboy State and the tourism industry faced this summer season. But he has good reasons. In his latest report, Sept. 1, 2022 Local Travel & Tourism Industry Update, Parker reports that...
county17.com
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
Sheridan Media
Jeannie Hall named recipient of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s 2022 Lotus Award
The WYO Theater has announced that Jeannie Hall has been selected as the recipient of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s 2022 Lotus Awards and will be honored at a private reception Sept. 18. An homage to the theater’s original name in the 1920s, the WYO’s Lotus Award...
Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust
In outdoor news, two men are being charged with poaching in Gillette, Wyoming. This comes… The post Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust appeared first on Outsider.
Sheridan Media
Broncs, Eagles and Rams Football Teams Ready for big Games Friday Night / Cowboys Host Northern Colorado Saturday
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs host the Laramie Plainsmen tomorrow we will have it live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com, the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start at 5:30 kickoff is at 6:00.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 2 2022
The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at home vs. Laramie beginning at 6pm. Tongue River is at home vs. Glenrock on Friday beginning at 6pm. Big Horn at Upton-Sundance on Friday beginning at 7pm (at Sundance). Buffalo is at Loveland, CO Resurrection Christian on Saturday beginning at 6pm. Kaycee is home...
Sheridan Media
Friday Night Lights Preview / Wyoming Cowboys Host Northern Colorado Saturday
BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs host the Laramie Plainsmen this evening we will have it live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com, the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start at 5:30 kickoff is at 6:00.
Sheridan Media
Broncs Remain Unbeaten
The Sheridan Bronc football team had little trouble with the Laramie Plainsmen Friday night in Sheridan. The Broncs won easily 55-6 and remain unbeaten on the year. (All photos Ron Richter ©)
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Resident Death Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the death of a Sheridan County Resident attributed to COVID-19. According to the Department of Health, an older adult Sheridan County man died in August. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the total number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 82 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. There have been 13 lab confirmed cases in Sheridan County since August 30. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the COVID-19 community level and the community transmission level as low for Sheridan County.
Sheridan Media
Tongue River And Big Horn Football Preparing For 2022 2A East Conference Play
This week is the start of conference play in 2A. Tongue River got ready for it last week with a 49-to-6 win at Thermopolis. Coach Steve Hanson says just about everything went right in that game. “Our defense forced 2 turnovers, they forced a lot of 3rd and long situations...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 8
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Man arrested for breaking into cars in multiple subdivisions, fleeing from police
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man suspected of breaking into multiple cars in at least two subdivisions was located and arrested after fleeing from police on Rawhide Drive this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Wednesday. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was reported to police by residents in...
