Old Acme Power Plant A Topic Of Discussion At National Conference
Reclamation work at the Old Acme Power Plant site has been getting some national attention. Last month, Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski attended the National Brownfields Training Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on behalf of the district. The conference is the largest gathering in the country that’s focused...
Parker talks on summer tourism
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker is optimistic in spite of the list of troubles the Cowboy State and the tourism industry faced this summer season. But he has good reasons. In his latest report, Sept. 1, 2022 Local Travel & Tourism Industry Update, Parker reports that...
Primary Care Community Open House
Sheridan Memorial Hospital is inviting the community to the Primary Care Community Open House on Sept. 15, during Third Thursday. The public is invited to drop by anytime from 5 to 8 p.m. at 61 South Gould St. for a tour of the facilities. These tours will feature giveaways and Moo Moo’s Frozen Treats.
Jeannie Hall named recipient of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s 2022 Lotus Award
The WYO Theater has announced that Jeannie Hall has been selected as the recipient of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s 2022 Lotus Awards and will be honored at a private reception Sept. 18. An homage to the theater’s original name in the 1920s, the WYO’s Lotus Award...
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 2 2022
All 3 Sheridan teams did well this week. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 16th at Rock Springs at 6pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 16th at Upton-Sundance at 7pm (at Upton). Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 16th...
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 2 2022
The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at home vs. Laramie beginning at 6pm. Tongue River is at home vs. Glenrock on Friday beginning at 6pm. Big Horn at Upton-Sundance on Friday beginning at 7pm (at Sundance). Buffalo is at Loveland, CO Resurrection Christian on Saturday beginning at 6pm. Kaycee is home...
Clearmont Community Center Auction to Be Held September 18
The Clearmont Community Center, will hold their 47th Annual Fundraising Dinner and Auction on Sunday, September 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center. Funds raised go to the upkeep of the building. Supper will be barbecued ribs and cheesy potatoes. There will be donations from businesses and individuals from...
Sheridan Girls First, Boys Third At 4A East Golf State Qualifying Meet; TR and BH Play At Lusk
Sheridan hosted the 4A East State Qualifier Meet, in which the top 20 boys and girls finishers and the top 4 in the boys and girls team standings, get to play in next weekend’s 4A State Meet at Rock Springs. Meanwhile, Tongue River and Big Horn were at Lusk,...
Friday Night Lights Preview / Wyoming Cowboys Host Northern Colorado Saturday
BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs host the Laramie Plainsmen this evening we will have it live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com, the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start at 5:30 kickoff is at 6:00.
Broncs, Eagles and Rams Football Teams Ready for big Games Friday Night / Cowboys Host Northern Colorado Saturday
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs host the Laramie Plainsmen tomorrow we will have it live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com, the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start at 5:30 kickoff is at 6:00.
Tongue River And Big Horn Football Preparing For 2022 2A East Conference Play
This week is the start of conference play in 2A. Tongue River got ready for it last week with a 49-to-6 win at Thermopolis. Coach Steve Hanson says just about everything went right in that game. “Our defense forced 2 turnovers, they forced a lot of 3rd and long situations...
