The Clearmont Community Center, will hold their 47th Annual Fundraising Dinner and Auction on Sunday, September 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center. Funds raised go to the upkeep of the building. Supper will be barbecued ribs and cheesy potatoes. There will be donations from businesses and individuals from...

CLEARMONT, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO