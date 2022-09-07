ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan Media

Old Acme Power Plant A Topic Of Discussion At National Conference

Reclamation work at the Old Acme Power Plant site has been getting some national attention. Last month, Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski attended the National Brownfields Training Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on behalf of the district. The conference is the largest gathering in the country that’s focused...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Parker talks on summer tourism

Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker is optimistic in spite of the list of troubles the Cowboy State and the tourism industry faced this summer season. But he has good reasons. In his latest report, Sept. 1, 2022 Local Travel & Tourism Industry Update, Parker reports that...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Primary Care Community Open House

Sheridan Memorial Hospital is inviting the community to the Primary Care Community Open House on Sept. 15, during Third Thursday. The public is invited to drop by anytime from 5 to 8 p.m. at 61 South Gould St. for a tour of the facilities. These tours will feature giveaways and Moo Moo’s Frozen Treats.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Sheridan Media

Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 2 2022

All 3 Sheridan teams did well this week. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 16th at Rock Springs at 6pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 16th at Upton-Sundance at 7pm (at Upton). Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 16th...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 2 2022

The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at home vs. Laramie beginning at 6pm. Tongue River is at home vs. Glenrock on Friday beginning at 6pm. Big Horn at Upton-Sundance on Friday beginning at 7pm (at Sundance). Buffalo is at Loveland, CO Resurrection Christian on Saturday beginning at 6pm. Kaycee is home...
LARAMIE, WY
Sheridan Media

Clearmont Community Center Auction to Be Held September 18

The Clearmont Community Center, will hold their 47th Annual Fundraising Dinner and Auction on Sunday, September 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center. Funds raised go to the upkeep of the building. Supper will be barbecued ribs and cheesy potatoes. There will be donations from businesses and individuals from...
CLEARMONT, WY
