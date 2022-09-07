Read full article on original website
Michigan Wolverines
Maize n Brew
Michigan players react to J.J. McCarthy’s performance against Hawai’i
Both in Michigan Stadium and across social media, the reaction to quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s lights out performance against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors was overwhelmingly positive. In the post game press conference, those who shared the field with him Saturday night echoed that sentiment, heaping praise upon their newfound...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s 56-10 blowout victory over Hawaii
While Saturday night’s game between the Michigan Wolverines football team and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors lived to expectations — or lack thereof — the Twitter sphere still found plenty to talk about. Here are the highlights of what social media had to say:. The game was significantly...
Maize n Brew
Friday Discussion: What does J.J. McCarthy have to do to win the starting job?
Michigan Wolverines sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy gets his first start tomorrow night against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. It is a moment of anticipation for many, as the youngster has the chance to make his case to be QB1 this season. While we got to see him a bit during the home opener, now’s the chance to see what he can do with extended time.
Maize n Brew
Week 2 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan vs Hawaii
The Michigan Wolverines are back at the Big House tonight to play against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii. Coming in at a program-record 52-point favorite, the Wolverines will look to prove they can live up to that lofty expectation. A lot of buzz surrounds this game with J.J. McCarthy making...
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: J.J. McCarthy nearly perfect in Michigan’s win over Hawaii
J.J. McCarthy was stellar in Michigan’s 56-10 win against Hawaii on Saturday night. Michigan looked good on both sides of the ball in a convincing victory. In this postgame podcast we break down all the positives for Michigan and take a deep dive into McCarthy’s performance and what it means for the Wolverines offense moving forward.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s big win over Hawaii
No. 4 Michigan beat Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday night to improve to 2-0 on the season. Here are takeaways from the game. McCarthy absolutely shredded Hawaii under the lights at Michigan Stadium. McCarthy was 11-of-12 for 229 yards with three touchdowns. McCarthy displayed stellar arm strength, quick decision making, and he did most of his damage operating from within the pocket.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Hawaii delayed due to lightning, will start at 9 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan was set to take on Hawaii at 8 p.m., but that start time has been pushed back due to lightning in the area. The good news is there’s an official start time — the game will kick off at 9 p.m. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy...
Maize n Brew
All the recruits planning to attend the Michigan/Hawaii game
Last week’s opener against Colorado State wasn’t a huge recruiting event for the Michigan Wolverines, but with a night game scheduled tomorrow against Hawaii, they will be hosting an official visitor as well as a big-time 2024 prospect. 2023. North Gwinnett (GA) four-star DL Kayden McDonald - No....
Maize n Brew
How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii, best games of Week 2
The Michigan Wolverines trampled the Colorado State Rams in the season opener. Their play was so impressive that they shot up four spots in the AP Poll to the No. 4 team in the country. Now their focus has shifted to welcoming the 0-2 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to Ann Arbor in a Week 2 slate of college football full of action.
Maize n Brew
Three Hawaii players to watch this week against Michigan
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have played two games already this season against Vanderbilt in Week 0 and Western Kentucky in Week 1. In those two games, Hawaii has lost by a combined 85 points and have allowed 506.5 yards per game. The only team that has played two games and been worse to this point is Conference USA’s Charlotte 49ers.
